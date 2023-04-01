Every small win brings you closer to the next big win

At the end of every school term, the children would have a performance for parents. After the performance, children would share a small meal and then depart home with their parents. This was also the point when the young man in the family then, would break down. His cry was always heartfelt and deep. Why? In his words he always said, “Because I will miss school and my friends.”

Later in life, we changed schools and it almost feels like all hell broke loose. Suddenly, school became such a burden and an absolute misery for him and by default, that misery extended to me.

The child who had always loved and thrived in school, took the opposite direction. His grades dipped and his attitude drastically changed. All that notwithstanding, Covid-19 happened and everything worsened. Fast forward, the other day, we were talking on the phone because that little guy is now older and taller than me. He also changed schools yet again and is now in boarding school.

“The principal at the new school reminds me of the days when I loved school and hated the holidays,” he said to me. Very pleasantly surprised, I asked him why. He went on to explain that one of the best things about this teacher was that she celebrated and visibly applauded the smallest of wins.

If a child scores 10 percent in chemistry and in the next test they got 25 percent, he said this particular teacher would look at the child and celebrate them like they had won the lottery.

“Wow,”I thought to myself. He further explained that whereas the 25 percent was still a low mark, this particular teacher focused entirely on the fact that there was progress and she would tell the student to keep getting better. This simple act alone inspired and encouraged students to keep winning.

I took a lesson. There is no small achievement. Every win makes the next win easier and it makes the journey more meaningful and more fulfilling.

I remembered the butterfly effect; how something seemingly small like the flapping of butterfly wings in Mexico has the power by the change of vibration and dynamics in the atmosphere to cause a tornado many miles away in Canada. Strange fact.

A teacher somewhere by her approach, attitude and kindness of heart, has the ability to flip a child around, impact their present, undo their past and repair their future. The act of understanding and thoughtfulness, propels a child into greatness.