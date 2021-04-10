Every woman should be financially independent

Be aware of who you are and be financially independent. This is the time for women to shine considering that we have the same opportunities as men. Forget the handouts.

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Amanda Nsalasata, Businesswoman

One thing religion has taught me is that...

Anyone can preach the word to you but at the end of the day, it is really your personal relationship with God that counts. Faith, hope and hard work will make everything fall into place.

My trust levels in people entirely depend on...

Their actions. A person’s character largely depends on their actions. How one acts is exactly who they are and what they show you is what you need to believe and make a choice on how to live around them.





If I were a pair of shoes, I would definitely be a...

Tom Ford. It is rich, exudes class and offers a feeling of confidence whenever a pair is worn.

The wildest celebrity shoe collection I have ever seen belonged to...

Alexander McQueen. It is too wild.

The one person who has had the greater influence in shaping me into the woman I am today is...

My daughter influences my thoughts and life goals. Being her mentor drives my ambition to achieve my goals as well as set challenges for her to be the best she can be.

The last book I read was...

A few days ago, I started reading Become a Better You by Joel Osteen. I feel like am becoming a better version of myself.

If I won the lottery tomorrow, the first thing I would spend on is...

Shoes. I am a shoe addict. I cannot get enough of shoes and this is why I started a shoe business.

It is important for women to be…

Be aware of who you are and be financially independent. This is the time for women to shine considering that we have the same opportunities as men. Forget the handouts.

You will be frustrated as a woman if you are still waiting on men to meet all your financial needs. Everything you ever needed is on the other side of hard work. Your power as a woman is in how much money you have in your wallet.

One accessory that is in excess in my wardrobe is...

Perfumes.

The last thing I prayed for was…

My daughter and my business.

I am raising my daughter to be…

An independent, self-driven humble, critical thinker with the ability to defy cultural and societal odds.

One thing people wouldn’t believe is...

I am extremely shy.