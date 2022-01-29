Excessive jealousy will ruin your relationship

The desire to snoop on your partner’s e-mails, phone and social media activities for clues about their sexual and romantic past is a sign of unhealthy jealousy.        
PHOTO/NET

By  Michael Agaba

What you need to know:

We all get a twinge of jealousy once in a while and this is a normal emotion. But there is jealousy that is an unhealthy obsession with your partner’s sexual and romantic past before they met you. It is toxic for a relationship.

David has been married to Mary for a while now. Their relationship has largely been happy except there is a problem. Ever since he learnt of her romantic past, he has changed.

