Extending help to others

Doreen Kanyesigye enjoyed inspiring people around her, it was a passion. However, beneath her strong woman persona, she was struggling with a lot of things including self-esteem and a disatrous marriage - she had her own demons to address before she could fully embark on helping others.

Passion is a driving factor for several ventures. The same thread of passion runs in Doreen Kanyesigye’s life.

For one that trained and excelled as a lawyer, in Uganda and the UK, it is surprising how her path changed to motivational speaking and mental health advocacy.

“Environment bears a profound impact on our decisions and in my case, it started when I was doing my Masters of Law in the UK. I was opened to a world where people pursue careers because of passion. I learnt that pursuing a career you are passionate about leads you to where the money is.”

Passionate about people’s well-being, Kanyesigye is always bent to doing whatever it takes to enable them fulfill their potential, exploit their God-given abilities to overcome adversity.

Advocacy

By the time she returned, she wanted to motivate others, but there was law. She thought she could practise for 10 years and transition.

“But 10 years, that was so long. I was working with a financial institution as a legal advisor. I worked for three months and resigned,” she says.

She started working with schools where she shared her transitional study journey from a poor to excellent performer.

In all this, Kanyesigye was encouraging them to believe in God and in themselves to change their story despite the labels they have got.

Turbulence

However, while she encouraged and motivated others to see good in themselves, her life was far from what she preached. “My days and nights were increasingly characterised by raging emotions of fear, a feeling of impending doom, exhaustion, hopelessness and isolation,” she says.

This was because she was part of a troubled marriage that lasted three years. She also had a feeling of worthlessness and low self-worth which she had struggled with from childhood.

“These feelings increasingly clouded my thinking and caused me to think that I did not have what it takes to rise above life’s challenges,” she says.

For four years, Kanyesigye was treated for hypothyroidism, a condition she was hearing about for the first time. She later learnt the doctors treating her had no idea of what they were dealing with. Appalled, she looked for another doctor who informed her that she needed to see a psychiatrist.

“It was here that I learnt that I struggled with intense depression and anxiety,” she says.

As an inspirational speaker, knocking at doors to pitch ideas is the order of the day but with these raging emotions, there were days that Kanyesigye felt she could not get out of bed.

“However, the longer I was away from the scene, the more my career suffered. With time, there was no income coming in so I sold whatever I could get my hands on to survive.”

Of the ignorance regarding the turbulence in her mental health, she says, “I now realise that there is power in knowing and embracing your situation; only then will you be empowered enough to rise above it by seeking the required help.”

Moving on

Getting to the point of acceptance was no easy feat because there were several hindrances:

Self-stigma - Kanyesigye had always portrayed an image of a strong woman who can rise above anything, that made it impossible to deal with the elephant in the room because, “I kept trying to seem okay and strong while dying within.”

Societal stigma - Sharing her mental health struggles with a few close people did not garner as much emotional support. On the contrary, she was labelled weird and reminded that she was a woman who was able to get pragmatic solutions.

“But the more I denied the situation, bottling up what was happening, the worse I got emotionally.”

After a while, Kanyesigye embarked on both a psychological and spiritual journey.

From a psychological perspective, she learnt that the human brain is neuroplastic; malleable by nature. “We are all prone to emotional dysfunction. Knowing this truth helped me overcome the self and societal stigma.However, I also understood that attaining mental wellness required more than the human will; I needed God.”

Kanyesigye left the confines of her home to become part of a church gathering. It was then that she met Prophet Elvis Mbonye whose preaching helped her understand that her emotional issues did not define her.

“So I took my focus off enforcing labels of failure to understanding that this was just a phase and a beautiful strong woman resides within despite a contradictory outer look.”

Coming from a culture where strength is upheld, Kanyesigye is glad that she sought help and allowed herself to accept that there was nothing wrong with doing so.

“With acceptance came understanding that if I can go through this, there are many others who are in the same place or worse. So I put myself out there on Facebook and told people about my emotional challenges and that I was ready to listen to anyone that needed a person to talk to.”

She now works with individuals with emotional issues and need help. “While I am not a psychologist, I am a launch-pad who tells them that they are not alone and I am willing to listen to them as well as help them embrace the journey, part of which may entail seeking psychiatric help. I have come to learn that many just need to know that they are not alone.”

Challenges

It has been me- In the beginning, Kanyesigye was impatient with herself. “Embracing the seemingly long journey to building a thriving business in advocacy and inspiration was therefore never easy. This, in part was attributed to a belief I had that formal education is enough to help me handle any challenge. However, a greater part of our ability to excel in the market place is born out of the informal education we get from the socialisation agents such as home and spiritual institutions. There were certain aspects of my informal education that instilled in me a level of low self worth, a critical component to achieving any worthwhile endeavour.»

Starting an inspirational business, Kanyesigye was not prepared for the challenges it came with, such as rejection.

Successes

Helping different people rise above the dark moments.

“While I do not give people solutions, I provide an enabling environment coupled with the requisite knowledge for them to find their own solutions.”

Embracing her journey has helped Kanyesigye become a better person and mother.