Fashion highlights from SAG Awards

The return of the award season is something I looked forward to. We can now experience fashion, glitz and glamour once again. And when Hollywood’s top screen actors stepped out this weekend for the screen actors guild awards -SAG Awards, which honour some of the year’s best television and film performances by actors, we were treated to fashion galore.

The 28th edition of SAG Awards for 2021 was presented on February 27, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. And while many put their best fashion foot forward, there are those whose looks were hard to miss. In no particular order, here are the top looks, as served by the stars during the event.

Jada Pinkett

The actress and co-host of ‘The Red Table Talk’ brought out her ‘something old’ to the red carpet with this gown that she says she has had in her closet for long. The navy blue gown that had a puffy bottom and black sleeves was accessorised with a beautiful neckpiece and her best accessory of all; her buzz shaved look.

Karen Pittman

The Yellowstone star brought some much needed sunshine to the affair with her strapless gown by Great Constantine. She chose her ombre blonde hair and stunning purple coloured jewels that gave her gown all the flair. This gown is a win and its hue makes a fashion statement.

Jennifer Hudson in Vera Wang

The singer turned actress was making all our pink dreams come true in her Vera Wang one shouldered gown that featured a floral attachment at the shoulder and waistline. The warm shade definitely made it stand out, but those large floral accents did all the talking for this dress.

Kerry Washington wears

In case you thought neon was no longer in style, then Miss Kerry’s red carpet look will make you think otherwise. Her strapless gown by Celia Kritharioti gives us all the reasons to still love this colour trend.

Lady Gaga wears Armani Privé