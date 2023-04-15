Fashion lessons from the Film Awards 

Ugandan film royalty hosted the inaugural edition of the iKon Awards, to celebrate the best of Ugandan film and television. Guests who included actors and actresses, and socialites delivered beyond expectation at the event that had a strict “black tie” dress code. For the women, there was no shortage of trends with their looks, as they stepped onto the red carpet. From black gowns, which were predominant at the event to hooded dresses, we surely were served with a whole new side of our actresses that we don’t get to see often.

Today, we take a closer look at some of the fashion trends that reigned at this red-carpet affair.

Black is timeless

Some of the attendees including designer Sham Tyra opted for black dress options and accentuated these with other details like golds, capes, or trails. Opting for black for a red carpet is always a great idea because it is both safe and elegant plus it also sets a great base for the other accessories you might want to add to your ensemble. For some of the ladies, their black gowns were detailed with shimmery sheers sleeves or thigh-high splits, all of which are great red-carpet details to explore.

Gathered tulle details

Tulle has over the years been a red carpet regular, and with various changes in the style details, this fabric is always going to be a great styling option for an event such as this. For instance, wearing your tulle gathered on a particular part of your body as Actress Stella Ntaate did with her nude gown is a great idea. She wore hers gathered around her thigh split, making that the highlight of her look, and very fashion approved. You can also have the gathered tulle details worn over your entire bottom in a flared-out style, for that winning look.