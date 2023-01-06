Fashion resolutions for your vision board

A new year is always a time to reinvent ourselves and start all over again, through planning, resolutions and manifestations. And as we get busy with all the planning for the New Year, now would also be a great time to align some new and fresh fashion preferences with all those vision board goals and aspirations.

I mean, that new business venture you are working towards, or that promotion could definitely use a wardrobe revamp or style reinvention, to give you that boost and confidence you need to win this year. Here are some style resolutions you can work towards in the year 2023.

Wear more jewellery

Learning to accessorise more will not only give your look a fresh feel, it is also a sure way to switch up your style to make it very visible to all. Getting into more jewellery can be scary, for someone who does not accessorise much. But you can begin by getting your earrings bolder and bigger, or maybe adding a bracelets. And this is not something you should restrict to your night out looks, but even the workplace. You could layer your neckpieces, or add some layered earring sets to your Monday workplace look.

Stay clear of fast fashion trends

Keep in mind that the main goal here is to redefine your style and create an aesthetic that will get you feeling your best self and boost your confidence. This is why your shopping options should stay clear of fast fashion trends. Instead, look out for pieces that have a longevity element. Choosing the latter means you get to wear your clothes longer, without worrying about them being out of style, which is what happens often with fast fashion.

Make your style personal

One of the most popular trends on the ASFA’s red carpet from last year and other social events, was replica looks that many of the guests had picked from popular Nigerian celebrities or other renowned personalities. This not only denies the Ugandan designer, a chance to be creative and expressive with their own work, but also gives no creativity credit to the wearer. So, this is the year to make our fashion choices more personal, and less of what we see on the gram. Figure out what your style aesthetic is, and what works for your body type, skin tone and comfort levels. You would be shocked at how well your mind can create when you give it the chance.

Learn a new skill