Finding beauty in diversity

The gym had few members that evening. In fact, there were only two of us in the ladies’ bathroom.

My neighbour who had taken time in the steam bath, scrubbing and elaborately oiling her beautiful and very well endowed body started to pack her items.

What caught my eye was that she literally threw or dumped the items inside the bag and it failed to close. It took her time working to close it. I could tell she was breaking out in a sweat. Taken aback, I reminded myself to mind my own business and that we are all different. The nudging thought at the back of my mind was why she did not fold and arrange the clothes instead? Again, I jolted myself back, rebuking myself to seriously mind my business.

Then I remembered my child stuffing their school supplies, including clothes, books and shoes into a polythene bag. Shocked, I also wondered why they did that rather than pack them neatly. In both instances, it occurred to me, we all see, understand, appreciate and do things differently. That is the fact of life. Indeed the rainbow has a whole array of colours and whereas some people are blue, red and green, others are lilac, mauve and indigo. Whereas some enjoy posho with ground nut sauce, others like grasshoppers and jackfruit.

What a variety of creatures all created and loved by God! I remembered the time when my older child bluntly told me that much as I preferred to do things one way, she also preferred to do them another way.

When two people park a car, they will usually go about the entire process differently and it is quite presumptuous to demand that one person goes about the process the way another did.

This has often delivered me from getting too unnecessarily concerned about things. It has allowed me to find tremendous peace when the situation would have been otherwise.