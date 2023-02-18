Five natural ways to get rid of skin tags

Skin tags or what we call ensundo in Luganda, are small skin growths that grow in the folds of skin of the neck, chest, breasts, arm pits, buttocks and groin. They can also grow on the face and eyelids.

They are painless and harmless, however, if you find them unsightly and prefer to remove them, these natural remedies may help. Some of these remedies are very acidic and should not be used on the delicate skin of the face, as they may burn or scar it.

Clean the skin and be patience

All these remedies should be applied to clean, freshly washed skin. None of them works immediately – you need to apply them consistently for a number of days, weeks or even a month, before the skin tags dry up and fall off. So, be patient and if one remedy does not work, try another, until you get one that works for you.

Banana, garlic, turmeric, milk and oils

Chop one small banana (sukali ndizi) or half a large one (bogoya) into pieces and scrape the flesh from inside the peel. Add this to a large clove of garlic (chopped), one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

A quarter a teaspoon turmeric, one teaspoon of milk, half a teaspoon of coconut oil and one teaspoon of olive oil should be added too.

Blend to a smooth paste. Apply a thin layer to the skin and leave it on for an hour. Rinse off with cold water. Use daily until the skin clears. This treatment is safe to use on the face, neck and chest.

Apple cider vinegar

Saturate a small piece of cotton wool with apple cider vinegar and squeeze out the excess. Place it over the skin tag and cover it with some plaster for an hour or overnight. Wash off with warm water. Continue the treatment for a week or until the skin tag dries and falls off.

Castor oil and baking soda

Mix baking soda with enough drops of castor oil to make a paste. If the paste is too watery, add more baking soda and if it is too dry, add a few drops of castor oil.

Apply to a small piece of cotton wool and place it over the skin tag. Cover with plaster and leave it on overnight. Wash off with warm water. Repeat three or four times a week until the skin tag falls off.