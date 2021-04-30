Former Miss Tourism Karamoja promotes menstrual hygiene

In 2019, Emily Ayen launched her initiative at Kotido Secondary School, where she reached out to 100 girls in a menstrual health sensitisation campaign and gave reusable sanitary pads to girls. So far, she has supported more than 500 girls.

Jolly and conversational are some of the attributes you will easily notice when you meet Emily Ayen for the first time. The 23-year-old model, also the former Miss Tourism Karamoja 2018 and first runner up Miss Heritage Global 2019, is not only interested in competing for beauty pageants but changing lives.

Reminiscing about her childhood, Ayen says she was born during the LRA insurgency in northern Uganda, where she stayed. Although Karamoja is a safe region now, Ayen is quick to note that it has remained less privileged in many ways.

Inspiration

As luck would have it, Ayen got a scholarship from a community church that footed her academic bills for both primary and secondary education.

She later received a government scholarship to pursue her undergraduate degree in demography and reproductive health from Kyambogo University. All this while, Ayen sought a platform that would enable her to do something that would create a positive change in her community. She found that platform in beauty pageants.

After her ‘Bring A Smile’ drive as Miss Tourism that focused on helping Karamojong children, especially those that beg on the streets of Kampala, she felt the urge to do more back home.

Issues such as gender based violence (GBV) and a deeply entrenched patriarchal society, are some of the issues that did not go down well with her.

“When men have herds of cattle, they do not care about their women. In addition to that was the female genital mutilation. Growing up, many friends shared their stories of being victims of the old practice. These are issues that drove me into advocacy work at an early stage,”she explains.

Volunteering

She started out as a volunteer peer educator on GBV. “Everyday, I have at least three girls come to me with issues and offering my support to young women through these incidents of abuse inspired me to advocate for change,” she says.

Additionally, having witnessed the challenges that girls face such as lack of menstrual health knowledge, she decided to make this her area of interest.

Together with two of her friends she met in Ghana while at the Miss Heritage Global beauty pageant, Ayen established a community based organisation called Pass the Pad in Kotido District.

Making dreams a reality

In 2019, she launched her initiative at Kotido Secondary School where she reached out to 100 girls in a menstrual health sensitisation campaign and gave reusable sanitary pads to the girls. “We have so far supported more than 500 girls. We did our first pilot project with 100 girls, next we went to Kotido Secondary School and reached out to 300 girls on Women’s Day and recently, we were in Butabika Mental Hospital and gave out pads at the women’s ward in partnership with another organisation,” says Ayen.

Her next outreach will be in Kaabong District, where she plans to support 200 girls. Apart from sensitisation campaigns and distributing pads, she takes part in monthly outreach programmes for menstrual health and mindset change in schools targeting girls in Primary Seven, Senior Four and Six as well as school dropouts.

Mentorship

“We are now trying to incorporate mentorship because we realised it is not just about giving the girls pads. For example, many girls dropped out of school because of the lockdown. Out of the 46 Senior Six girls in Kotido Secondary School that we gave pads before the lockdown, for example, only two girls returned to sit for final exams. So, we plan to launch a mentorship programme where we give career guidance, economic empowerment and encourage parents to protect their girls because the mentality is that when a girl goes into her periods, she is old enough to be married off,” Ayen explains. Although she lived in Kampala, because of the work she is involved in that requires her to be on the ground, Ayen now spends most of her time in Karamoja now that she is done with her degree and awaiting graduation.

“In Kampala, I sometimes get to partner with different organisations and in Karamoja, I do the actual work; sensitisation and outreach programme,” she explains.

Leveraging on partnerships

Pass the Pad gets its funding from two of Ayen’s friends, whom she met during the Miss Heritage Global pageant in Ghana in 2019, and any well-wishers. Although this takes her some miles, she is also capitalising on partnering with like-minded organisations for a bigger impact.

Although Pass the Pad currently has most of its activities in Kotido and Karamoja region, Ayen envisages a future where the CBO will be rolled out to other parts of the country.

Sustainability

Asked on how she plans to sustain her project, Ayen says: “We are planning to start a programme targeting girls who dropped out of school to make reusable pads. There is no factory in Karamoja that produces reusable pads and every time we want to buy them, we have to travel to Kampala We, therefore, hope to start producing pads and supply the entire Karamoja region.”

Ray of hope

Career guidance...

We plan to launch a mentorship programme where we shall give career guidance and sensitise parents to encourage their girls to stay in school as opposed to marrying them off at an early age.’’