Get rid of body odour for good

If you have noticed that your colleagues dodge talking to you, rush to open windows or turn to face the other way whenever you enter a room, it is probably because your armpits give off an unpleasant odour.

Many people suffer from smelly armpits commonly known as ‘body odour,’ an embarrassing condition that inconveniences suffers and those around them.

Smelly armpits can cost you friends and potential mates, as nobody wants to be around someone who smells. If you suffer from body odour, there is no need to despair. These tips will help you get rid of it for good.

What causes it?

Sweating is the body’s way of regulating its temperature. The sweat glands in the armpits produce sweat that is high in protein and when bacteria present on the skin breaks down the protein, it releases a pungent odour. Certain foods, drinks, medications, medical conditions and genetic factors can cause excessive sweating. However, smelly armpits are largely due to poor hygiene.

Personal hygiene

Bathing every morning and evening and after strenuous activities, such as working out, rids the body of sweat and bacteria that causes body odour. Use a wet, soapy sponge ekyangwe to scrub your body and armpits. Rinse your armpits thoroughly and then repeat the scrubbing and rinsing process two more times.

Body scrubs

These are creams that contain tiny particles that exfoliate and cleanse the skin by removing dead skin cells from the outer layer of the skin. After thoroughly washing your armpits, rub in a body scrub with clean hands. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse it off with warm water.

Use a deodorant

Antiperspirants reduces the amount of sweat produced by temporarily blocking the pores that release sweat. While deodorants stop the sweat from smelling. Most people only need a deodorant to prevent odour, but if you have strong body odour, it is best to use an antiperspirant as well. Perfumes, however, should never be used in the armpits as they do not have the same properties as deodorants and will only make you smell worse.