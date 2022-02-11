Get waisted with the corset

The race for body perfection is upon us and social media is not making things any easier for us. And perfection is not limited to our faces alone anymore; we are required to be so; from head to toe. And speaking of body perfection, have you all noticed the craze that swept over us for women to have the most cinched and prefect waist?

While many have to spend months working in the gym for this, there is an accessory which has been known over the years that will help you achieve this goal, with little to no effort at all.

The corset is not only a great way to give you that enviable body shape, it is also a layering accessory that will give you a classy look at the end of it all. Today, we explore all the ways that you can elevate your style with this vintage piece and how to fit it into your everyday wear.

Layer it over your shirts

When you wear your oversized shirt, you have two options for this look. But one that will give you the hour glass shape that you are trying to achieve is layering your corset over it. You can choose your corset in many forms and shades. The trick is to simply find one that blends well with your look.

With this look, you have the option of wearing your layered look over your denims and some heels, or switch up the denims for dress pants, for a work appropriate look.

Dress it up

This is possibly my favourite styling option for this accessory. With your little dress or even a maxi option, simply add your corset on. This will curve up your look and turn what would have been a rather boring look to something noteworthy.

The idea is to choose a corset that blends with your dress. If your dress is very detailed with prints or other accents, then keep your corset simple and toned down. In other instances, your corset top might be the perfect top to pair with your skirts, and other bottoms, for a very sexy and fashion approved look.