Give your Ankara a spin

Remember the days when wearing Ankara was reserved for our mums and possible the ‘wife material’ ladies? Well, those days are long gone, because modern styling options have allowed for a whole new spin on this African print, making it easy for you to fit into literally any setting and attire choice. From your everyday work attire to your wedding guest look, there is always a way to fit this stunning print into your wardrobe.

And the best part is regardless of what your style is, customized tailoring options have made it quite easy to blend this into your style, for a great look.

Today, we explore some of the styling tricks you can employ on your Ankara to give it that much-needed flair.

Pair it with other textures

The one way you are going to get Ankara to stand out is by mixing and matching it with other textures and fabrics that not only give it a completely different look but also add a modern touch to it. Your options here include tulle, lace, velvet and cotton. For instance, you could add a collar and sleeve detail onto your midi dress, for that work look that allows you to be expressive with your style, but also workspace-approved.

If you are unsure about the added texture, you can add this in minimal bits, such as on your sleeves, hems, collars, and possibly the top part of your attire.

Get creative with this

A good fashion piece should allow you the luxury of getting creative and having fun with whatever you decide to do with it. And that is what you will get with an Ankara piece. No matter what look you are trying to achieve, you are able to do this with Ankara. So that means that even if you decided to make this your signature look, it is quite possible for you to have a completely new look each time, regardless of whether you are keeping it in Ankara each time.