Give your monochrome a touch of class

When one finally acquires the millionaire status, part of the image revamp involves a wardrobe turn around or in some cases, creating a signature look.

And while some prefer to dress down in jeans and t-shirts, others turn to a more appeasing look with suits. When my turn finally comes, I will most definitely be turning to the monochromatic styling option.

Monochromatic dressing means wearing separates of one colour that have different textures or similar shades of that colour for an overall tonal look.

Single tone looks exude power, class and keep your style unpredictable for various hue options. You will, however, need to employ certain tricks in order to master this look.

Mix it up with the textures

The single element in this look means it is going to require some extra effort to create variation, especially if you want your outfit to look different with each turn. And the easiest way to achieve that is using varying textures.

Spread the different elements of your look between textures such as leather, silks, cashmere, among others. By so doing, you are able to recreate this fashion trend whenever you dress up.

Prints and patterns

We all know the fun element that prints and patterns bring to an outfit. So, with your single toned look, adding something as simple as florals or a patterned print can make quite the difference. And since this is the kind of attire that is layered, adding these details to your look should not be as complex. Decide what part of the ensemble to accommodate the prints

Add a personal touch

The quickest way to get yourself associated to a certain look is by owning it. What better way to do that than adding your own personal touch to it?

For instance, if you love having broches on everything you wear, feel free to blend this with your monochromatic look.