Glamming up like Shudufhadzo Musida

Back in 2020, South Africa’s choice for the Miss South Africa holder was a queen who broke all the standards of beauty and what a pageant queen was supposed to look like. She was curvy, and above all, wore her bald head with so much class and confidence; it was hard not to begin second-guessing your hair choices and wondering if you need that pile of factory-made hair on your head.

Miss Shudufhadzo Musida is not only stunning, but her style will have you wishing you lived in her closet, literally! A lot of the time, her style choices are effortless regal, but also statement pieces that are hard to miss. And whether she is stepping out for official duty or simply taking a casual stroll down the street, a fashion moment from this queen is a given.

Here is everything we love about the queen of fashion and everything that is Shudufhadzo.

Regal that is a statement

Shudufhadzo understands that she is a queen and when she dressed and steps out, that is reflected in what she wears. Even something as ordinary as a matching set with some skin on show can make a fashion statement if worn by this South African beauty.

Her personal style is not only a reflection of her poise and grace, but it is also effortless a lot of the time; something that makes us love this fashionista even more.

Keeping it classy

The tasteful selection and styling of the fashion look served by this fashionista are undisputed. From the fabric choices to the fits, everything about her style is enviable and a class apart. Fashion choices as simple as a kimono can be turned into fashion statements by this queen, by simply elevating the accessories of choice and the style in which she wears them. When it comes to matching sets, which are a favourite for this South African beauty, she will keep them tastefully, classy and on point.