Glamming up the Fabiola way

The media personality, who also recently ventured into beauty entrepreneurship, Anita Fabiola, is no stranger to the life of glitz and glamour.

The event host knows too well the power that is in having the right look, especially when it comes to appearing before big audiences.

The former pageant queen, who also juggles her time between acting and red carpet hosting, always ensures that there is not a single hair out of place for many of her appearances.

Today, we look at what a glam moment is really like for Fabiola and some of the tips that are worth stealing from her wardrobe.

It’s always the dresses

For someone that has many of the Ugandan designers on speed dial, getting ready for a glam moment definitely comes easy, as she always will have a creative on hand to create whatever look she might have in mind. And there is always one sure thing about her look; stealing all the stares in the room.

Fabiola has mastered the art of making a statement with the right red carpet look. If it is not some draw dropping thigh split, it will be her exaggerated top silhouettes that will do the talking.

Maintain the suspense

The former TV host does not maintain any sort of signature look, and this applies to her ensembles and hair. This means that any time she steps out, you can be sure the element of surprise is a great play factor here, and this is something that has managed to keep her fashion winning each time.

For instance, during the 2019 edition of the Miss Uganda grand finale, Fabiola opted for two completely contrary looks.