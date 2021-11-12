Grades do not translate into success  

Author, Min Atek. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

  • Back in the day, we were continually bombarded with pressure to score the best grades because those would secure our future. Our parents insisted on report cards with exceptional grades. So, we outdid ourselves to get those grades. 

The controversy arose from the fact that the boy missed his national examinations because he was out of the country playing regional football for his country at the national team level. Another issue was about children missing school because they were attending the Olympics in Japan.

