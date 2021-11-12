Grades do not translate into success  

The controversy arose from the fact that the boy missed his national examinations because he was out of the country playing regional football for his country at the national team level. Another issue was about children missing school because they were attending the Olympics in Japan.

Back in the day, we were continually bombarded with pressure to score the best grades because those would secure our future. Our parents insisted on report cards with exceptional grades. So, we outdid ourselves to get those grades.

What was the outcome? The future came and the results from the good grades brought us mixed feelings. Some built excellent careers and many doors opened for them largely because of their good grades.

On the other hand, a good number of people with excellent grades got stuck with them. Aside from the sense of accomplishment, the grades have not necessarily given them a good life. The much coveted grades have not translated into the success we were promised.

Contrary to the narrative that super grades meant success, some people who never scored good grades went on to pursue careers in the non-academic fields and have made great sides. Some of them have achieved so much from what we underlooked.

One artiste who can hardly speaks English was asked if he would consider going back to school and guess what his response was: “I have already achieved what those who are going to school are seeking to achieve.”

Are the good grades meant to open great doors for those who achieve them? I have a strong conviction that school grounds and empowers us. An education provides a great foundation for living with ourselves and with others. It is important that everyone gets educated.

However, the years have proven that it is erroneous to believe that a good and sound education is the only key to success. This unconventional view provides a base for many of my choices and decisions in life. I usually invest heavily in children’s passions even when they are non-academic.