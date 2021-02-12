Great marriages are not conflict free

Do not be deceived that you will always be on the same page. There are things you just won’t agree on, but how you communicate and talk to each other about them matters a lot.

Christabel Nansubuga Musiime, TV host.

My friends describe me as…

Principled, calm and collected. Others say I am God-fearing, pushy, persistent, generous, stubborn but with a big heart, family oriented and straightforward.

2. The social media trend I am completely over and done with is…

The stingy men’s association. I am so tired of it. We need to move past it this year. It is not funny anymore.

3. My greatest fear is…

Growing old without achieving my childhood dreams.

4. One thing I wish people would stop asking me is…

When I am getting pregnant. That is a decision that I need to make with my husband, with God on our side. I understand when close family and friends ask. But why would social media analysts feel the need to pressurise me over a matter that is none of their business? When the time is right, God will bless us with a child.

5. Now that I am married, one marital myth I disapprove of is…

That great marriages are conflict-free. This is not true. I have a very healthy marriage but we too have our little conflicts. Truth is, all couples experience conflict, but healthy couples are deliberate about communication and resolving conflict effectively. Do not be deceived that you will always be on the same page. There are things you just won’t agree on, but how you communicate and talk to each other about them matters a lot.

5. One thing that is increasingly becoming socially acceptable is…

The current new normal of not shaking hands, all because of the pandemic.

6. That movie character that I am most similar to is…

Kerry Washington commonly known as Olivia Pope. My instincts are always right and I never doubt them. Plus, I do love to research about people.

7. A dream vacation for me would be…

Any place where all I have to do is eat, sleep and cuddle with my darling all day.

8.When I wake up, the first thing I roll over to do is…

I look on the side to see if my husband is still in bed. I then I roll over to check my phone

9. The longest I have gone without my mobile phone is…

Five days.

10. My strategy for surviving an apocalyptic epidemic would be…

Keeping indoors as long as I have enough food to take me through.

12. One beauty hack that has been a saviour to my skin is…

Washing my face every chance I get and changing my pillow cases frequently.

13. The worst guest I have had in my house was…

A very fat healthy unwelcome mosquito. The thing kept me up the entire night.

14. One area in my house that I am most proud of is…

My Marriott hotel inspired livingroom with a his and hers lounge area.

15. The key to building your dream house is…

Intentional prayer, a good saving culture, a good financial plan and determination. All these go hand in hand.

16. The one person I haven’t seen or talked to in a long time and hope they are doing okay is…

My dearest bestie, Martha Kibanda. We talk once in a while on phone but we have not met in a long time. I really hope she is doing well.

Minimum wage

If I were to play president for a day, first rule I am passing is…

To set a minimum wage for all employees in this country. Many employees in Uganda are not valued. Some people are paid below a dollar each day and that is just not right. Why exploits citizens who work hard?

