Gypsum ceilings: More than just a ceiling

Gone are the days when homeowners went with the default white colour for their ceilings. Nowadays, people are experimenting with a variety of colours and designs

By Pauline Bangirana More by this Author

Transformation in the living room comes in various forms and shapes. To some, it may mean breaking a house down and reconstructing to give the house a whole new look. To others, it could mean repainting the interior or exterior or even replacing furniture.

However, in some instances, it could be spelt in a different kind of ceiling; gypsum ceiling. A gypsum ceiling will give your living space the ultimate look.

Gone are the days when homeowners went with the default white colour for their ceilings. Nowadays, people are experimenting with a variety of colours and designs. You can use several shades of white, grey, and brown to create a classic home ceiling design. Just keep in mind that less is more. Don’t overdo the variety of colours that you use for your false ceiling. Choose colours wisely in order to give your home a more comfortable atmosphere.

Interior concept

But let’s talk gypsum ceilings and delve deeper into this interior concept. Ever wondered how good they are? How durable are they? Do they cost an arm and a leg? But most importantly, why should one invest in a gypsum ceiling?

Reasons may differ from one individual to another. For Jovita Namukuye, an accountant and a home owner, she incorporated a gypsum ceiling in her living room when she decided to make renovations to her family house.

Advertisement

She says embracing the gypsum ceiling created space in the living room for a wall unit, making her living room neat and spaced. “The gypsum ceiling created a modern feel in my home. The gypsum ceiling can save space, especially for people who do not want crowding of items in the living room,” says Namukuye.

Benefits

Adrew Mbabazi, an interior designer with Ayodele Innovations Limited, says the gypsum material is natural and eco-friendly, and as such, the material would not have effect on human health and is biodegradable.

“Technically, the material is very malleable and can be used to achieve a design of any kind. This allows creativity. You can turn your space from ordinary to luxurious. Gypsum materials are moisture and fire resistant,” he says.

Mbabazi adds that the material is long lasting, easy to repair in case of any damage and affordable to install and maintain. The gypsum material also allows easy application of the modern lighting layers, mostly in LED and filament lighting technology, liner lighting and can support up to four layers of lighting.

Wall partitions

Gypsum material can also be used for dry wall partitions. As a good sound absorber, a gypsum ceiling improves on the acoustics of the living room.

Is it a trend worth exploring? I guess the greatest determinant is your desire to achieve a certain look for your home that should determine whether it is an investment worth it or not.

The gypsum ceiling is considered a long-term job. Be sure to finalise on the design and size before starting any false ceiling installation. You can decide whether to have a full or partial ceiling coverage. The false ceiling cost depends on the type of design you have chosen and the size of the area that you want to cover.

Do some research

As far as designs are concerned, you can go through various designer manuals or do a research on the Internet about some modern designs for your ceiling. After deciding on your overall design, you can then choose lights that will best suit your ceiling.

Versatile

“The material is malleable and can be used to achieve any design. This allows creativity. Materials are moisture and fire resistant and allows modern lighting layers.”

Additional reporting from www.vmceiling.com/



