Has feminism evolved from women-liberation to man-hating?

By GILLIAN NANTUME

Women rights activists will look back with nostalgia at the 1990s. Those were the days when women broke glass ceilings, girls joined university in large numbers and women competed for political positions. Today, the only barrier to women’s rights (at least for the urban woman) seems to be sexism and the pay gap.

As a result of the fight to break down these barriers, the lines became blurred, as feminism evolved from being just a unit in the Women’s Movement, to taking centre stage.

Feminism is about liberating and empowering women to take control of their life choices. In other words, ‘let her decide.’ But lately, feminism is taking a bashing, with many people believing it is synonymous with women becoming masculine and hating men.

Background

On www.britannica.com site, feminism originated in the West and it is manifested globally by various institutions committed to advocating for women’s rights and interests.

Until 1800s, women were confined to the domestic space, while public life was reserved for men. Women were denied the right to study, vote, hold elective office, own property, or to participate in public life.

Even as late as the early 20th century, women were prevented from conducting business without a male representative, be it father, brother, husband, legal agent, or even son. Married women could not exercise control over their own children without the permission of their husbands.

Moreover, women had little or no access to education and were barred from most professions. In some parts of the world, such restrictions on women continue today.

Mary Wollstonecraft, Lucretia Mott and Christine de Pisan started a movement to demand that the new reformist rhetoric about liberty, equality, and natural rights be applied to both sexes. Through such radical reforms, they envisaged a woman in a better position.

Is feminism misleading women?

Linda Kibombo, a journalist and a mother of two young men, says she is repulsed by feminism.

“I was never attracted to it. It just looks like it draws a line between us, as women, and them, as men, which is not my thing. I know feminism as a movement that advocates for gender equality, but I have never had the urge to go deeper into understanding it,” she says.

Kibombo is not alone. In a country where social media spaces are filled with advice on how to be submissive to a man and how not to embarrass a man by calling him out for sexual harassment, it would seem that some women are vehemently opposed to feminism.

Different forms

Maureen Okura, a businesswoman, feels that while she must be respected as a woman, she should, in turn, respect men for who they are.

“Those feminists want to be treated as strong working women, but they also want men to provide for them. Outside the home, she shouts about equality, but when it comes to meeting her share of household expenses, she will insist it is a man’s responsibility to pay rent and school fees. Even in offices, feminists want to trample on men, instead of being co-workers. It appears feminism is about double standards,” she says.

Mercy Grace Munduru, a human rights and feminist lawyer, says feminism is an ideology into which someone has to be oriented before they can claim to understand it.

“Feminism is not a war being waged against men. Feminism has opened the eyes of women to break away from oppressive systems and regain their freedom and exercise it as human beings worthy of dignity and opportunity. This does not sit well with society and some women who reinforce patriarchy. As a woman, when I resist, they brand me a rebel and my resistance is interpreted as going ‘too far’,” she says.

As the country develops and women are free to make and live with their choices, some would argue that the marriage institution is under attack because of feminism.

A few years ago, a woman would be in a hurry to get off the shelf and find a man she can depend on. Nowadays, many women, especially in urban areas, are financially independent. Hence, a rise in the number of women who claim they do not need men to take care of them.

Paul Katantazi, a news producer, says women must submit to what he calls the ‘natural order of things.’

“I believe feminists are people who have failed in their relationships. When someone is frustrated and has failed to deliver on her (gender) role, she will think she should not be put to account. That is why they look for the soft landing of feminism. Some women believe that when they have money, they do not need men. But, whether you have money or not, it is good to submit yourself to the natural order of things,” he says.

Feminism and cultural wars

In our society, feminism is interpreted as being anti-male, anti-culture, and anti-religion. This interpretation has often been used to shoot down women’s rights.

Katantazi believes feminism is the root of every evil in our society today.

“A woman needs to subscribe to a male being. When a woman has children with different men, what do you call that? How do those children identify themselves? Feminism is causing destruction to the general order of nature. It is causing vices, such as lesbianism, because it teaches women that they can live without men,” he says.

For Kibombo, the question is do feminists get married, and if they do, how do they behave in their marriages?

“One time, I heard some feminists saying ‘men are dogs.’ This feminism means that we can do away with men. So, what happens in the homes of those feminists who get married? Do they try to hijack their husband’s roles? Are they trying to be men in the home?” she asks.

Irene Asiimwe, a marriage counsellor, who has been married for the last 35 years, says one question saved her marriage in the early years, when it was fledging.

“I was assertive. I was working so I had my own money. I knew what I wanted in life and sometimes, it was not what my husband wanted. One time, my husband sat me down and asked, ‘do you want to be the man in this marriage?’ That question stopped me in my tracks. I knew that if I did not become submissive, I was going to lose my marriage,” she says.

However, Munduru believes that if a man is not averse to the idea of equality, then feminism cannot be blamed for society’s wrongs.

“I am a feminist and I am married. If a husband understands the concept of equality, then he will have no problem with his wife making choices, especially for her body. Today, women’s eyes are open. They can longer look on in the face of oppression. They walk away. This is something society cannot stand because the mantra has always been that whatever you are going through, endure it,” she says. The way feminists behave is entirely dependent on the context of the situation. However, the key to the success of feminism in this country is for feminists to convince men that they (men) also need to be liberated from the patriarchal system they have been conditioned to.

Why should culture commodify men by dictating that a man must pay bride price, build a house and provide for his wife and children?

Steven Masiga

Lecturer, Makerere University

There are rich constitutional enactments in support of women emancipation in Uganda. Unfortunately, women have frustrated many of these legal provisions. Women have not transitioned from feminism to serve and fully participate in national politics as equals. Some special needs groups, such as people living with disabilities, have performed far better. In an attempt to deepen feminism, President Yoweri Museveni appointed many women to lead various ministries and departments, but instead, they are busy involving themselves in petty quarrels amongst themselves, instead of serving the country.

Joshua Ssekalegga

Public relations officer, UBOS

Seeking for gender equality and levelling opportunity ground is not a bad course to take. However, the problem is with the approach taken to get there. Quality is often compromised in the guise of gender equality, where some women are placed in leadership positions in strategic and crucial departments of the country, yet they do not have the requisite potential that goes hand in hand with leadership. It is all about including women in governance and leadership. This will leave the boat sinking since the skills to keep it afloat are dented. Feminism is ideal, only if effected objectively, but not just for the sake of it.

Emmanuel Otim

Researcher

Feminism sounds more like a struggle for recognition, affirmation and acceptance of the women in Uganda. I am not sure it is intensity in other countries, but in Uganda, the girl-child gives it a sense of, ‘we have been rejected, marginalised, and not listened to or given platform.’ That is an archaic way of treating the girl-child. So, women have risen to defend their rights.

Maybe sometimes women have overly amplified their perception of how society looks at them. Maybe feminism is overrated. Women do not have to fight to prove their worth and earn respect. I think they should treat themselves with dignity and respect and this will, in turn, make men treat them with respect.

Paul Katantazi

News producer, NTV Uganda

Feminism is not a good thing. Society is supposed to be male dominated and that is why even in the smallest unit, a man is the head of the family. Feminism kills a home.

That is why many problems come up when a woman tries to assert herself into positions that she is not supposed to hold. That is why some religions are so conservative that they will not allow women anywhere near leadership positions. They understand that in the way God set things, man is supposed to be in the leading role.

Feminism is about...

Feminism is the notion that all humans are equal regardless of their gender. Feminism is uplifting women, so that men and women are treated equally. It is not about demeaning men or declaring them inferior. It is not based on women having power over men; rather, it advances the idea that women should have power over themselves.

Most often, feminism is misconstrued as a “women’s movement” as it originates from the word “feminine”. But, it is imperative we realise that feminism is not just a women’s movement, it is a “movement for all humans,” it is concerned with the liberation of both, men and women. However, it is important that we also accept that women have been the prime victims of years of patriarchy, misogyny and toxic masculinity. Feminism, therefore, is an attempt to get rid of this notion of dominance and subordination, to bring both genders on the same table. A woman deserves the same amount of money and respect as a man does for performing the same tasks. A woman is not a burden and marriage should not be the only reason for her existence.