Have you taken time to review your child’s activities?

One day, I was having a conversation with a boy of about 12 -13 years. He was in his Primary Seven vacation and had been sent to me learn basic financial management skills.

As we talked about different things in life I asked him what he normally does in the course of the day now that he was on holiday.

“I normally wake up at about 10am or 11am o’clock, then I will watch television and eat.”

“Don’t you clean up first? Who cleans your room?” I asked out of curiosity. “Sometimes I help the maid clean my room but not always!”

“You do what?” I exclaimed!

“I help the maid clean my room,” he said confidently before breaking out into some sheepish smile because my expression finally made sense to him.

I was not simply taken aback by his confident arrogance, I was alarmed by the sheer madness.

Since when did a child feel like he was helping the maid to clean his own room? How and when did that feeling of self importance and self entitlement become the norm and standard?

I could have arisen to the moment and spanked the arrogance off the young man’s face but it wasn’t my place and right to exercise myself so!

I cannot begin to tell you just how many times I have remembered this conversation as I have have pondered my own parenting style.

Young people generally speaking do not like to clean their rooms. Apart from a very selected few, it’s hardly strange that they will not only live comfortably in a smelly room with dirty plates, cups and spoons, but they live with a dirty towel for weeks and will rarely change or clean their beddings until they are promoted.

Yet despite that usual trend of things, it’s not acceptable that they should be expecting someone to be paid to clean up that mess on a regular basis as they sit in the house eating like animals and watching television like their lives depend on it.

There was a time I carried away the television card and confiscated some of the children’s favorite clothes and shoes for months in a bid to emphasize personal responsibility and hygiene. I have sat on a child’s bed until they cleaned and scrubbed their room. I have confiscated gadgets and I once promised to take the mattress away if I found the bed unlaid

It’s holiday time. Have you taken time to review your child’s life and activities? Do you know what they predominantly spend their time on? Is there a timetable of activities they can be engaged to help around the house? Are you still paying the washing bay when you have children at home to wash your car?