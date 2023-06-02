Here is to men who go many extra miles

I entered the aircraft and breathed a sigh of relief. Going up the set of stairs, while carrying two relatively heavy bags, had its toll. As I got to my seat, he got up and quickly offered to help me put my heavier suitcase up in the overhead. “Uhmmm! My neighbour is a gentleman.” I thought. Not a very common trait in this part of the world, where everyone minds their business.

He disappeared immediately and I settled into my seat. I saw that my other neighbours were both mothers of pretty young children.

As the flight finally took off, I saw my kind stranger popping back in our area. Throughout the long flight, he was busy checking and helping one of two or three mothers. At different intervals, he carried one or two infants offering milk, a change of diapers, plus more. Travelling with children for long journeys is no mean feat. To be fair, many of the fathers in these incidents are quite involved and very supportive. My helpful strange neighbour stood out, as he did all that andmore.

At some point, the pilot warned all passengers to sit still and prepared us for a turbulence we were going to experience. Indeed the turbulence came and immediately the aircraft felt like it was being tossed to and fro.

Out of nowhere, the wonder dad appeared on the scene, checking on the mothers and sleeping children. He carried one in his arms as he waited for the mother to return from the bathroom. Because the plane was swinging across different sides, she struggled to get back into her seat and her hot coffee nearly spilled.

Watching from the sidelines, I quickly offered to hold the shaking cup as the mother finally found her grip and sat down. The gentleman ensured the woman was safely buckled in her seat before handing her the child and proceeding to help with other children.

It was heart-warming. Today, I write in honour and sincere appreciation to all the men who go many extra miles in the parenting journey. The fathers who stand in the gap. The fathers, who comfortably change their child’s diaper and wake up in the night to feed and calm their infant children, without waking up the wife.