Highlights from Critics Choice Awards

Red carpet season is officially upon us. As many of the regular shows are opening up, we also get to be served with some of the most show-stopping fashion ever.

We explore some of the looks that were served at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards that took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

And while the awards majorly revolve around honouring the year’s best film and television performances, it is the red carpet looks that deserved all the stares. Here is a review of some of the top looks from the ceremony.

Halle Berry in Dolce & Gabbana

Looking this good and flawless at Halle’s age is no mean feat. The Hollywood royalty stepped out in a relaxed tuxedo look that she styled with a bustier top, and her grey short hair do. Sometimes, all you need is to relax a little, even with your fashion and this looks says it all.

Indya Moore in Off-White

We do love a good plunge and this look served just that. While the trail may have almost stolen the show here, it is the jewellery and her short hairdo that add the fun element to this look.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

The star of Pose stepped out in Valentino couture with Pomellato jewellery. She opted for wide legged pants and top look. The structured top though was the highlight of this look.

It added flair to the look and also created a stunning silhouette, overall. In case you are not up to being dressy in a gown, this kind of look always works like magic.

Thuso Mbedu

The South African star made her debut at the ceremony in Christian Dior Haute Couture with Pomellato jewellery that she accessorised with her gold accents, and her braided hairdo. This look is not only stunning, but the strategic cutouts make this look a sure win.

Angelica Ross in Valdrin Shahiti