Hijab fashion influencers on radar

Modesty fashion is something that I have been very keen on in recent months. And this is not because we just came out of the Ramadhan period; but also because of how great hijab fashion always looks, especially when the looks are serving and also very well put together. Dressing modestly, but with style might seem like something could be impossible to execute. And that is why finding the right fashion inspiration will work wonders for your style, which is what we are doing today.

Here are some of the hijab fashionistas you should add to your mood board for the right fashion inspiration if you are looking to improve your style

Jameelat Bakare

The Speech Language Pathologist and Content creator’s feed focuses on everything from fashion beauty and lifestyle. It is her fashion style though that gives us the most eye candy. For her Hijab style, Jameelat incorporates a lot of colours, clean cuts, and intricate details. And while she mixes her fashion choices with a lot of style options, it’s her kaftans and printed headdresses that will have you hooked. She also adds a lot of modern textures like leather to her ensembles, which is a great way to stay fashionably relevant, all the while being modest.

Leah Vernon

Fun, playful and very spicy is what Leah’s fashion gives. The plus-size and body-positive creator mixes a lot of playful prints, colours, and eccentric accessories into her style, making it quite notable and unforgettable. It’s her headpieces though that will give you all the feels here. She switches these up, always finding a new style option on how to wear these, which is something that will work wonders for your hijab style. She also elevates these with a round-brim hat or a fury hat, both of which take her style to a whole level.

Aissata Diallo

Hijab fashion and Aissata are a match made in fashion heaven and her style should be high up on your style radar. The New York-based fashion and beauty influencer has the kind of style that will leave you wanting a fashion revamp with immediate effect. Her style revolves around carefully executed colour block pieces, tailored fashion, stunning Ankara-inspired fashion, and clean looks. And while her ensembles serve a lot of style inspiration, it’s her signature nude makeup look and accessories like her oversized coats that will keep you glued here.

Aysha Harun