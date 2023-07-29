Hilda Baci: Skilled in the kitchen and in fashion

Recently crowned Guinness title holder, Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci is known for her great skill in the kitchen. But even outside the kitchen, she knows how to serve up some enviable fashionable looks.

Most recently, she joined other Nigerian personalities and celebrities for the premiere of the movie, Barbie. For the affair, she chose a pink strapless gown, that was complimented with a bubble-sleeved cape for the perfect finish.

And while her signature cornrows have also had quite the style inspiration moment, there are tips you can steal from this chef.

Understand your body type

Having a stylish look is never supposed to be rocket science. A lot of the time, it is important to identify what works for your body type and stick to that. This is something Hilda has mastered all too well, which is why you will most likely never catch her with a hair out of place.

When you get a good grasp of what your body type is, this allows you to dress appropriately, but also be able to pick out cuts and looks that compliment your body. With Hilda Baci, this styling trick has allowed her to always look well put together with everything she wears, whether it is a traditional dress or a pantsuit.

Go big on details

A Baci fashion moment is very detailed, something that makes her ensembles memorable. You don’t have to always wait for the big fashion moments to pull off a detailed look.

Whether you are out running errands or stepping out for meetings, adding some details to your look is what will get you noticed in the long run. Something as easy as embellished shoulders, cutouts or even asymmetrical hems is a great way to make your looks stand out of the crowd.

For instance, you could pick inspiration from a little black dress moment that Hilda had, which she chose to elevate by adding a fluffy hem to the dress in a contrasting shade.