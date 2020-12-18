How a cup of tea changed my life

To many, a cup of chai is simply a cup of hot water and a tea bag, but to people like Juliet Kasiita, tea is so much more. It is a beverage she treats with much love and care because at the end of the day it is what puts money on her table, writes Phionah Nassanga.

By Phionah Nassanga More by this Author

Not many people add tea to their list of beverages for an event like an introduction ceremony. But after hearing Juliet Kasiita’s story, they might.

Before the birth of her business called Chai and more, Kasiita was in formal employment. She started her career in 2002 with Uganda Finance Limited where she worked as an IT officer for four years. During her time with the institute she was promoted to different positions. She says by the time she left in 2007 she was the information systems manager. She moved on to Barclays Bank as an IT service management specialist. She says this was a dream come true.

“When I graduated from university as an IT personal, my dream was to work for two institutions. That is the bank or a telecom company. When I joined Barclays in 2007, this was a dream come true,” she recalls.

After nine years in the bank, in 2015 she moved to MTN as an IT service delivery manager.

“I was employed as an IT service delivery manager to handle an IT hub for six countries.”

When she joined the telecom company, Kasiita had no intention of working there for more than three years. So every single day, she worked like it was her last.

Advertisement

As an exit plan she teamed up with a friend to start up an IT company, but this did not stand the test of time. Three years were almost coming to an end, her resignation letter was ready, but her exit plan was not.

Self-discovery

Even without a well-laid out plan, Kasiita resigned her job according to plan in 2018. She faced resistance from her family, with everyone questioning her decision to quit a well-paying job yet she had no other job.

“I had no other source of income and for a month I was surviving on savings. Meanwhile I would spend time noting down different business ideas till one day a scripture came in my mind,” she says.

Genesis 1:29, “And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of the earth, and every tree, in which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat”

She says the verse was an eye opener into something she had done for a long time, but had never paid attention to. She explains that while growing up with her grandmother, tea was a must have.

“My grandmother used to drink tea all the time, and what fascinated me was the fact that her tea was always spiced with different herbs.” Kasiita had taken on the practice. She mentions that amidst her busy day, especially when stressed, a cup of tea with different concoctions would perform wonders. .

“Each time my friends came to visit at my house, they would leave without a meal, but not a cup of tea. Before I knew many started calling to find out if I was home. When I asked why they wanted to see me, they would say they wanted a cup of tea. For me it’s not just tea, it is an experience.

Kasiita’s kitchen was a place for sorting, mixing and matching different spices that many of her friends loved.

Turning point

However, despite the different praises from friends, Kasiita’s breakthrough only came in August 2018, at her cousin’s introduction ceremony. She says as everyone was making their contributions towards the success of the event, she made hers too, an unusual one.

“I asked my cousin if she would let me serve tea at her introduction. She was fine with my decision, but asked me to seek permission from her father, my uncle. He laughed at my offer, saying there would be lots of drinks at the event. Who would forfeit whisky, juice or soda for a cup of tea, he asked,” Kasiita recalls.

After a couple of days, her uncle gave her a go head. Kasiita’s next move was to find a theme for her tea service and she settled for a Victorian theme.

On the day of the function, Kasiita had all that she needed. Her daughter helped her set up the tables, but unfortunately no guest seemed to pay attention to her service point as they all went for whisky, juice and soda. “Not even the master of ceremony mentioned that aside from other drinks there was tea,” she remembers.

At some point she thought her tea was not good enough and that this was a ridiculous idea. She says standing at her service table with only her daughter, not even a relative passed by the tea table. Even then, she kept praying for a miracle.

A blessing in disguise

“I told God I was sowing a seed because I did not have the money to contribute, but I wanted to offer something special. Deep down, I knew this function was going to open opportunities for me,” she recalls.

Kasiita tells of how just at the time when the guests were being served food, the weather changed. It became chilly and everyone started looking for either a scarf or a coat. It is at this moment that everyone started ordering for a cup of tea.

Kasiita says within minutes, she and her daughter were busy. Overwhelmed by the crowd, she was later joined by some relatives who offered to help out.

“We served till the boilers and flasks were empty. I was then summoned by my uncle asking if I had more tea, but it was done. He asked me to use his kitchen and prepare more tea. But even the species were done.”

She says guests started asking her for business cards at the time, though she was not running this as a business. It was a hobby she was so passionate about and wanted to bring a new experience to her cousin’s function. However, due to the high demand and positive comments from the different guests, she was motivated to turn her passion for tea into a business.

A few weeks after the function some of the guests she met at the function started inviting her to organise tea parties for them using different spices.

She says after her cousin’s function, her startup capital was Shs100, 000 and first profit was Shs50,000. For one year, she ran the business from her kitchen and home compound.

Later, this was registered and shifted to what is now the Chai Gardens in Kyanja. Today Kasiita sells a cup of tea between Shs4000 and Shs10, 000 depending on the blend.