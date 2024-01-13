How academics helped Abido overcome suicide

By the time Esther Abido made a decision to enroll for a degree course in Administrative Science, she was battling depression and suicidal thoughts, triggered by the death of her first two children.

She lost her first born daughter at seven months to a condition she is yet to discover, while her son succumbed to intestinal complications when he was one year old.

These two tragedies took a toll on her mental health and she needed something to keep her mind busy. She started going for therapy sessions.

“The doctor, in a tone of frustration, told me that if I wanted to live, I needed to make something beautiful out of my pain. According to him, conception would be the best solution,” Abido recounts.

Abido followed the doctor’s advice and conceived during the first Covid-19 induced lockdown. She gave birth to a baby girl. What was meant to heal her pschological trauma instead dragged her into postnatal depression.

“I thought I was going to replace my lost son in away with someone who looked like him. He was a brown handsome boy,” she recounts.

Suicidal thoughts

After giving birth to a girl, Abido continued battling depression. At some point, she had to shave off all her hair due to constant migraines. She says she stopped enjoying the things she used to enjoy, such as listening to music and attending parties. She became aggressive to all people around her.

All she wanted was to be left alone as she was bombarded with suicidal thoughts. Her work place was not spared either. She says she wrote resignation letters thrice, but failed to submit them to her boss.

“I gave up on everything. Nothing made sense anymore. All I would do was just cry and wish to be dead. I wanted to ram into a moving truck, only for lockdown to come. I once swallowed piriton tablets so that I could die in my sleep, only to wake up with a pounding headache the following morning,” she says.

Unfortunately, none of her close family members realised what she was going through. For all these years, she fought a personal battle. She suffered from constant anger outbursts, lack of interest and weight loss.

After all the other options of recovering from depression failed, she decided to sign up for further education. Abido enrolled for a degree course in Administrative Science at Kyambogo University, Soroti campus on a weekend programme.

“I opted for this course because the programme was new and the requirements were specific for administrators. I already had a certificate in Administrative Law and a Diploma in Secretarial Studies from Makerere University Business School (Mubs). So, I gave it a shot,” she says.

Poor quality administrators

According to Abido, Administrative Science is a programme that was carefully crafted by Kyambogo University after discovering that there was a decreasing number of administrators, mobilisers and managers and even the quality of those that were being churned out on the market was wanting.

This programme, she says, equips learners for chief executive positions at district, company, ministry and agency levels that require knowledge and skills to enhance organisational performance.

She started saving part of her salary to cater for tuition to avoid bothering her father, a police officer attached to Soroti Central Police.

She juggled school, domestic chores and her office work at the Office of the Prime Ministers’ regional office in Soroti District, where she currently works as a pool stenographer secretary.

“I was a stickler to my timetable. From Monday to Friday, I would be in office. Weekends were for class. I would do chores after school. During holidays, I would make time for my agricultural projects. I also had a supportive partner, who stepped in for me whenever I went to attend lectures,” she says.

Every good grade she scored, Abido got a sigh of relief. She competed with classmates on fulltime programme and later became their course leader due to excellent performance.

“I was once a government sponsored student under the district quota system of Ministry of Education and Sports. I am the kind that reads extensively before and after lectures. And I do not read or consult just from one author, but from many authors to gain in-depth knowledge of topics,”says the academic genius.

She also acknowledges that active participation in student discussion groups or lecturer-guided discussion groups, attending lectures in time, and consulting lecturers unequivocally unlocked her potential to excel in academics.

Since her father was in mobile police, Abido and her four siblings kept moving with him wherever he was transferred.

Adibo also attended Soroti Secondary School for both ‘O’ and ‘A’ level and later pursued a Diploma course in Secretarial Studies from Makerere University Business School (MUBS), where she graduated in 2013.

She was the best female student in the recently concluded 19th graduation of Kyambogo University. She scored a CGPA of 4.88 in Administrative Science.

Abido’s dream is to become a professor and her immediate plan is to enroll for masters programme during the 2024 in-take. God has also blessed her with two more children after the loss of her first two children.

As a mother of two girls, Abido’s plea to duty bearers is to fight teenage pregnancies and forced marriages that continue to deny thousands of girls, including those in Akeriau Village, Akeriau sub-County, Amuria District, an opportunity to continue with education and exploit their full potential.

She condemns the practice of allowing Local Council One (LCI) offers to settle defilement cases saying, the victims in most cases do not get justice that they deserve, as the former, sometimes are reportedly compromised by the defilers.

On the issue of economic empowerment, Abido suggests that government should consider operationalising a skilling programme targeting to empower girls with skills to become self-reliant.

To those going through trying moments, she urges them take decisions that will enable able to stand again. “No one will ever celebrate you because you committed suicide or gave up on life.