How clarity of purpose guided Lumonya into top management

After nearly 20 years in public relations, branding and marketing, Olive Birungi Lumonya dreamt of a top leadership job. But when she was appointed country director of the biggest child-focused NGO in the world, she was hesitant.

“I have been in the media and everywhere, how come I don’t know SOS?” she tasked her new bosses. “That is why we are hiring you, Ma’am,” they told her.

That boldness defines Lumonya’s stellar career that she only puts her magical hands where she will make visible impact. Humility and rich networks complete her story.

Making of a leader

Lumonya was born in a large family of Isaac Ssajjabbi, a superintendent of police in charge of Jinja, Iganga, and Kamuli and Aida Namugere, now a retired prisons officer.

“Our father took all the girls to boarding schools as early as primary level to protect us from distractions.” In Primary Two, she went to Budini Girls, a catholic school so strict on values and behaviours. “We learnt the tough lessons of caring for ourselves at that age.”

During her A-Level at Namasagali College, swimming, dancing, physical education and table manners were mandatory. Making independent decisions was encouraged. Girls were also taught to move in numbers for safety.

As the school judge, she learnt leadership. Soon, she became lady chancellor—the highest leadership position in the school—with powers to overturn dismissals.

“I remember a boy who was dismissed for taking alcohol, but when he appealed, I acquitted him because there was no evidence. Father Grimes (the school head then) was astounded, but the boy stayed.”

First brand manager

Studying Mass Communication at Makerere University, Lumonya wrote articles for the defunct Weekly Topic and moderated a schools competition on UTV (UBC). And after graduation in 1994, she joined Weekly Topic. The following year she became Nile Breweries’ public relations officer.

Two years later, she became an advertising executive, and in 1999, when South African Breweries bought Nile, Lumonya became the first brand manager in Uganda.

Her job was to develop brand concepts, build them, research why people drink this beer and not the other?

Olive Lumonya is a woman of focus. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

The ideal price; why people prefer drinking to dancing; how the beer bottle should look like, etc. Lumonya was also the brain behind the Nile Special Super League and Fufa’s joint weekly press conferences with Uganda Sports Press Association—ideas she borrowed from South Africa.

Crazy NSSF decision

In 2004, Uganda Telecom Limited appointed Lumonya head of communications while NSSF appointed her head of marketing. UTL offered better pay, a big office, and a car. NSSF offered a car and a modest salary.

She consulted her mentors: Roni Madhvani, her former boss at Nile Breweries; former ministers Maria Kiwanuka and Daudi Migereko and former chairman Shell Global, Ivan Kyayonka (RIP) for advice.

Their views varied. Nine years in the breweries is enough, move on, one said. “Your husband works with UTL. So, it is not proper for you,” another told her.

“Roni said: NSSF has no brand and might kill your brand. UTL is better.” She weighed the responses and chose NSSF, a virgin area, where nobody understood brands, customer relations.

She said, NSSF was associated with remitting people’s money after their death.

“That is why many thought leaving the Breweries for NSSF was crazy,” she remembered. “But I built NSSF brand from scratch. We focused on customer impressions and in 2013, we finally launched that new brand, which attracted 85 percent appreciation in just six months.”

Mothering the motherless

After nine years of transforming NSSF into a reputable brand, Lumonya dropped the baton. “It was the hardest decision to make,” she says. Everyone was surprised. By the time she told Kyayonka, one of her mentors, she had already resigned.

“I told him: I knew if I had told you before, you would have stopped me.” He was shocked. Her next stop: SOS Children’s Villages Uganda—part of the biggest child-focused NGO in the world, founded in 1949 after World War II. They take care of children without known relatives until they finish university.

But Lumonya almost rejected the job. Her former NSSF boss Charles Muhoozi, an SOS board member, told her to apply. “But I told him: I am not interested. And I sent him CVs of three other people,” she remembers.

“But a month later, he came back to me.”

Lumonya got the job and visited SOS in Entebbe to learn more. Seeing more than 100 children without known relatives moved her. Still, she wondered: “how come I did not know such a big organisation?”

Her new bosses said: “That is why we are hiring you.” Lumonya knew that a direct promotion from marketing to executive director or managing director was almost impossible. But SOS appointed her country director—a dream come true.

Olive Birungi Lumonya (2nd right) with Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga (3rd left) at Parliament. PHOTO/COURTESY

Moreover, SOS, like NSSF in 2004, was a sleeping giant that gave her a room to shine. And having worked with UWESO, Uganda Health Marketing Group, PACE-PI, and Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, helping the disadvantaged was a passion.

She managed 350 staff—more than most banks could employ. Within one year, she was in Addis Ababa sharing with fellow African country director what she had done so far.

In two years, the SOS International Management Council, based in Austria, appointed her to represent Africa. “I think I was the only woman and the only African on that council that made decisions for 135 countries across the world.” Lumonya was now into leadership positions, bigger than those her mentors thought she had missed by quitting NSSF.

Legacy

The national registry system had denied SOS Children who knew no mother, father, grandparents, place of birth, etc, access to documents such as national IDs and passports.

Besides, their foster mothers had already registered their biological children in the national records. Lumonya engaged Parliament and other authorities. Eventually, the National Identification and Registration Authority and Ministry of Gender started going to SOS and all care centres to register these children as special cases.

Lumonya’s experience in NGOs, private and public sectors transformed SOS. “I brought a different stakeholder management system because stakeholders want to associate with outstanding brands.”

And in her six years, SOS attracted more donors from Austria, Netherlands and USA, and locally banks, . manufacturers,etc.

Deliberate choices

Lumonya is always intentional in her career decisions. When teachers at Iganga SS forced her to do Geography (in which she had scored a Distinction Two) instead of Literature, she travelled 40km from Kamuli in a taxi to enroll at Namasagali College.

“Namasagali taught us priceless lessons that molded us. Father Damien Grimes taught us the importance of making independent decisions.”

And after excelling in History, Economics, Literature, and Divinity, there was pressure for her to do Law. “But I had already chosen Journalism.”

She took that boldness into the job sector. Uganda Revenue Authority offered her Shs600,000 a month—three times her salary then but she stayed at the Breweries, to further build her brand. She also turned down a multinational telecom because, already a big brand, “it could not give me the opportunity to stand out.”

Even Lumonya’s postgraduate choices were deliberate. “I got an opportunity to do a master’s in mass communication at the University of Rhodes in South Africa, but I asked myself: what shall I add at masters level?”

She also turned down a scholarship for a Master’s in Gender because it did not serve her purpose. Instead, she paid for her master’s in business administration from Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI).

Board training key

While at NSSF, Lumonya chaired the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) technical committee, overseeing all areas of aviation: safety, security, finance, for six years.

“Without experience in aviation, I would have struggled, but I read enough about the aviation industry and the questions I asked the technical people were from a knowledgeable person.”

No wonder, in 2021 she became CAA deputy director general, the first woman in that position. And recently she joined the first African Women in Aviation Platform.

Lumonya attributes that success to her experience on NGOs boards. “Training in the NGO sector is a priority and grounds you into the world of board work.”

She says, if you start board work in the private sector—which is driven by competition and profit, you will struggle.

Olive Birungi Lumonya with SOS children. PHOTO/COURTESY

While at NSSF, Lumonya was appointed on the DFCU Women In Business board. When she resigned from NSSF a year later, she was also supposed to quit the DFCU board. “But DFCU retained me in my individual capacity. That was the first time I felt: “Okay, my value is appreciated.”

Even in the public sector experience, stands out. “I had joined the CAA board when a very important decision had to be made. But when I communicated that I could not attend the meeting, it was postponed to Sunday to accommodate all of us.” Whenever you are appointed on a board, she said, ask yourself: “shall I be retained or referred to another board?”

Self-training

Lumonya says self-training is essential in learning the basics of corporate governance. It is why she studied chartered marketing UK, earlier on, joined the African Board Fellowship in Cape Town and did a master’s in business administration. Without experience, she said, many fail to get a single board appointment, while others like her are sometimes spoilt for choice. In 2017, Lumonya was appointed board chair of Finca Uganda, the first woman to achieve that. Her term expires this year, but Finca Global asked her to do one more year. She is also on the UAP-Old Mutual board.

Knowledge in diverse fields is another trick. “Whether I am appointed to serve in human resource, investment or finance, I must be thorough. And it is easy to tell a valuable board member from those who simply attend meetings.”

Family matters

Many women sacrifice marriage for career. But Lumonya has sustained both. In 1995, she married her university boyfriend Sam Lumonya, an economist and both have raised two boys and two girls. Ian and Winnie graduated this year, Ethan is at university. Ellen, 16, the last-born, is in high school.

“You will always have issues and disagreements: maybe one spouse is not available enough, but if you understand each other, you can make it work,” she says. “Sam understood my aspirations and gave me space. I too gave him his space.” Her other trick: “I note all my children’s important dates, birthdays, school visitation days, etc, and I plan my schedule accordingly.”

May 20, the day after we met, Lumonya had to meet Kyabazinga, but she said she had to first pick her daughter from school.

“A strong bond with my children completes my satisfaction.” A disagreement handled badly, she adds, hurts the children. “So the value of our family overrides any disagreements. Besides, we discuss career decisions as a family and often the children advise us.”

Any unfinished business?

“Maybe a job abroad, which I could not do because my children were still young,” she says. “But for now I am happy to have made an impact in organisations, society, and individuals.”

As Lumonya smiled to the stage, to receive her award as an outstanding African woman at the World Women Leadership Congress in Mauritius in December 2022, she reflected on how far she had come. But most importantly how many people have held her hand to reach this far.