How do we maintain a healthy balance?

Seated together and having a light conversation, one of the participants bluntly said, “I hate my mother, I hate my mother, I hate my mother!”

Taken aback, we all went mute. The awkward silence only broken by gentle murmurings before the volunteer of the venomous information went on to somewhat explain their predicament.

She was struggling in her individual life and battling deep inner self-esteem battles. On the outside, she seemed alright. But she was dying a steady death within. She was angry at herself, at her life, but most profoundly, she was angry and bitter with her mother.

Why? Her mother took on the role of feeling like the perfect human being and often reminded her daughter of everything she was not doing right.

She often told her now adult daughter, that she was too abrasive, too loud, too emotional and always reminded her that she needed to lose weight. To put it even more crudely, her mother often pointed out the parts of her body that were “off,” her big stomach, big legs, big arms, big this and big that.

Over the years, the daughter developed deep-seated resentment for her mother and the emotions had a way of bursting out in different fora. While this scene was many years ago, it often plays out in my mind. I remember how angry and frustrated this person was and I am reminded that if you are not careful, you can injure the way your children look at you.

Mothering children is interesting. When they are young and impressionable, they tend to be sweet, lovable and obedient. When they enter their teen years, they often flip sides and start to question everything including you the parents, their peers alongside themselves. They love to test and stretch boundaries. When you have to go hassle and work hard for the good and well-being of the family, usually the last thing you want to do is to get back home to deal with unruly teens testing the waters. They are demanding and yet they contribute little or nothing.

That delicate balance is where many parents lose it, lashing out at a child and repeatedly pointing out their shortcomings. When this cycle is repeated, it damages the child and parent relationship. I can attest that there have been times when even I, was ready to sell off my teenagers for free to any willing buyer, so to speak.