How do you handle a dirty man?

Like every other new relationship, Ellis’ was exciting. They met on social media, but she would say yes if he ever went down on one knee and asked the proverbial question “will you marry me.” He was her kind of man; his voice, face and height suited her type.



But when Ellie visited her lover’s home for the first time, she was welcomed by a stench. A pair of muddy shoes at the corner spoke for itself. In his bedroom, Ellis saw a heap of dirty clothes piled in one corner. The sink had dishes that had not been washed for day.s The bathroom was stinking and the house was not mopped for days. Because she loved him, Ellis cleaned the house.

When Ellis hugged him, she was uncomfortable with the smell that came from his mouth and armpits. She says, “There are cases where you have to learn from each other, but each time you try telling this person something, they feel you are undermining them and they want to be in their cacoon zone.

Too dirty to kiss

“So you either become like them or stay mute. But I opted to leave. Because you are even afraid to tell your friends you are dating such a person,” Ellis says.

She was disturbed by bad body odour and advised him to use a deodorant, something he said people in their clan do not use. “He was a handsome and very enterprising guy. But he would only shower if he had an important meeting to attend. Since he was self employed, he would not go to office or even wash clothes,” she adds.

While Ellis was young and excited about this relationship, there are things she could not do. She says: “I could not even kiss him. This guy would not even brush his teeth.”

She says that for all the time she was in that relationship, the biggest thing she gave that guy was a hug.

Is it an emotional disorder?

According to Alice Nnanono, a psychologist, poor hygiene can be a sign of unworthiness or self neglect that is one’s inability to attend to personal needs “Poor hygiene is considered a sign of emotional disorders, particularly depression and psychosis,” Nnanono says.

She says this is a behaviour men learn but can be unlearnt.

And then others have aqua phobia which is extreme fear for water and all the above mentioned can be treated using psychological methods or psychotherapy.”

“People change, sometimes, you just have to talk to them or better still, show them what to do. My boyfriend was really dirty, but as a girlfriend, I worked so hard to keep him clean. When you tell them what to do, using a right tone, they can change. Right now, he is a very clean person,” Loy Mira.

A woman should groom a man?

According to Mira, women are responsible for their men’s well-being. If a man is not clean, a woman ought to help him adjust. “If he does not wash his clothes, there is no harm in washing it for him.”

She says she resorted to inviting her boyfriend to the bathroom each time she got in, to help me him adapt.

We all have flaws

Phoebe Akello, believes every one has a weakness and there is need to learn how to live with people’s weaknesses. She says some men are neat-freaks, but are very insensitive. She left a previous relationship because her boyfriend was dirty, but met the horror of her life when she got intimate with a violent man. She says poor hygiene is not gender exclusive, noting that she has met a couple of female friends who dirty.