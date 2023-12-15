How do you know it is time to let a relationship slip out of your hands?

We are steadily edging closer to the end of this year. By this time, you have observed certain things you want to change at the beginning of next year and one of those could be about your relationships. You are debating within yourself whether to end some relationships and retain some. You could not be more right. Personal evaluation is important in times like these.

Some relationships run their course and should be left to die. It does not matter if they were your best friend, classmate, or lover, you do not have to rekindle or even continue past relationships. Life happens and we move on.

Before you let that relationship slip out of your hands, you need to have substantial reasons.

Predatory relationships

These are relationships where you are the prey. You give without getting back. You spend yourself for the sake of other person’s welfare but they do not reciprocate. They are takers. They need you only when you can satisfy their need. “He worked upcountry and only came back to Kampala once a month. During this time we would have a great time and were headed for a lifetime together. He was introduced by someone else. When I confronted him about it, he said something like, “I never intended to marry you. We were just having fun. Hope you find someone who will take you seriously.” I was angry at him but accepted my fate and moved on,” Jackie says about his ex-boyfriend. Your circumstances may be different from that of Jackie, but you know you are in a predatory relationship when you are being used to gratify someone’s desires without yours being met. It is time you pulled the plug on that relationship.

Patronage relationships

“I had left my job after I gave birth to our daughter. I wanted to take care of my child full-time. Daniel, my boyfriend then, supported my decision. He paid all the bills and seemed to enjoy the responsibility, until we quarreled. He would not spare to remind me of all he does for me. I decided to get myself a job. It was as if I had pulled the rag from under his feet. He became violent. I left his house eventually, found mine and we now co-parent our daughter,” says Beatrice.

A patron gives favours and expects loyalty in return. They dictate the terms of the relationship. They allow you no rights or voice, but you must pander according to their whims. A patron can be a boss, a friend or lover, or even a spouse. If you ever found yourself in a relationship like this, know for sure you are being patronised. They may be good to you and they may mean well for you, until you want to go a different direction because you have a different thought. They will remind you of the so much they have done for you over some time to keep you on their leash because they do not want to lose control over you.

Past relationships

James on his old friend John: John and I were very close back in school. We were in the same class and even sat at the same desk. But life threw us into different places for a long time we lost touch for about ten years. We met recently after 10 years and I tried to rekindle the old camaraderie. I noticed it was not working. Unaware to me, John had probably moved on emotionally, intellectually, or even socially we cannot connect. He was no longer the John I knew. Every time I wanted us to talk, he was always busy. I have decided to let this relationship die.

People-pleasing relationships

You are probably a people-pleaser. You do not want to hurt people you would rather keep up appearances than be deemed to be insensitive. But it is costing you. You are unhappy and tired most of the time. You agree publicly, but disagree privately. You are conflicted, but you will put up a face and ride the wave as long as you do not ruffle some feathers. You struggle to say “no” to others. You are at the end of yourself you want to change. It is a good time to make that decision and move into the new year living true to yourself. It is time you set up some boundaries. It is time you admit to yourself that you will live as you are and be ready to lose some of those relationships that put pressure on you to be what you are not.

Abusive relationships

“My uncle molested me when I was under his care after my father died. All through secondary school, I was his sex toy. When I joined university, I cut him off. He had no more access to me and since then I have abandoned his home. It has taken me long to forgive him, but I am in a better mental state now,” Deborah shares her sad experience. Just like Deborah, some people are stuck in abusive and violent relationships because of survival needs. But people forget that the damage done to them over time can be physically and emotionally traumatising. When you are in an abusive relationship, regardless of who the abusers are in your life, it may be time to walk away from such relationships and let them die.

Conflict-laden relationships

“Stella is my friend, but every time we talk it is an argument. I realise she does not do that with just me but others too. Her personality is of a fighter and I do not like it. I think she had a rough childhood. I am considering ending this relationship this year.” You may read this and think Sandra comes off as a sissy, until you have someone like Stella who is an emotional drain on you.