How do you support your child to cope with examination failure?

Primary Leaving Examination results came out recently and news reports quoted the UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo as saying that 97109 children failed and will have to repeat the class; “The 97,109 represents 12 percent of the total number of candidates who sat for the examination in 2022. Such candidates should not be admitted to Senior One, but should repeat as they will not be eligible to register for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination later.”

This may look like a statistic if your child is not involved, but to the child and parent who have to face academic failure, especially for a critical “rite of passage” level such as primary leaving, it can be stressful and depressing.

What parents should understand

Before we talk about helping children cope, let us talk about helping parents cope with the failure of their children. Parents are usually equally affected when their children fail, because of the heavy emotional and financial investment that goes into Uganda’s meritocratic education. What therefore should parents know?

Everybody fails at one time in life

Failure is universal. We all fail at one time or another. Failure is not unique to your child. Most successful people have failed many times. Your child can also bounce from failure and succeed, if you help them with the right attitude and tools. So rather than shield them from failure, you will do well to prepare and encourage them when they fail.

Define success

What should your child’s success look like? Thank God, we have so many life opportunities available for children to make it in life, away from academics. The best-paid earners currently are not scientists but sportsmen and women. What do you want for your child and what is he/she capable of doing? Go for that.

Each child is unique

Truth be told, we are all not meant for academics or class. Some are meant for the field and it is okay. Maybe your child is such a child. Make peace with that. Rather than demoralise them and talk to them with demeaning tones, how about you celebrate their strengths in other areas where they have competencies? I am glad that the Primary and the Lower Secondary School curriculum are being overhauled to enhance the competencies of each child aside from academics.

Competence vs academic grades

It is common knowledge that the poor-performing students in school later in life employ the best-performing students. And I think it is true. Stellar performers in class usually go on to work in formal employment, while the poor performers usually go on to start businesses, create things and employ people.

My team leader at work does not usually ask for curriculum vitae from job applicants. I have never given him mine because he has never asked for it yet I have worked with him for close to four years now. He gives a potential job candidate a task and it is their competence or lack of it that decides their fate. He cares more about what one can produce than the academic grades on their school certificates.

Discuss potential outcomes

After my PLE, I had a conversation with my mother and she asked me to predict my scores. I told her what I expected and lucky enough, it was exactly what I got. She did the same for my siblings. In doing this, I am sure she and ourselves were not aware that she was preparing us for any eventuality, but looking back, I appreciate the fact that she gave us time to tell her upfront if we expected to fail or not. This way, we could be honest with her and that would prepare us to handle the blow that failure could inflict.

Encourage children

If a child has tried their best but their best is not enough to cut it to the next class, do not compound their problems by speaking negatively to them or comparing them with other children. Rather, lean in and encourage them to try again next time. Also, help them put the failure in context. Maybe their poor grades showing at the finals was a result of factors that they had no control over such as the divorce of their parents.

Remind them that failure is not the end of the world, they can fail forward by learning from their errors. Every child needs to hear this from their parent. It is important for their esteem and motivation. Remind them that some people have failed at one level and excelled at another, so there is hope. Parent coach, Nancy Rose, in her book, Raise the Child You have Got- Not the One You Want: Why Everyone Thrives When Parents Lead with Acceptance, advises parents to accept their children instead of trying to change them to fit expectations.

Help them identify their talents

They are probably failing not because they are unintelligent, but because they possess a different passion or skill set. Anita Muhairwe Malinga, a career coach at Shine Leadership International, says: “No child should be failing, if we, the parents helped them determine their career paths early on in life. If you engaged them in activities that play into their strengths, they will excel and you will not have to worry about what they can or cannot do and in the process, they will be winning all the time while enjoying themselves.”

Flavia Nampala, one of the directors of Bereans Educational Initiative, an educational consultancy firm based in Manyangwa adds, “The cost of educating the 97,000 leaners who failed, should not be wasted. These vibrant young men and women ready to be productive and economically engaged in production.”

“They can be taught functional skills in literacy and be empowered to start small business enterprises as an alternative path of education. This is better than to repeat a year of what may not help them to position themselves in the global market,” she adds.