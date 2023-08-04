How feminism is exposing cracks in marriage

Marriage, traditionally, is a union between two people which traditionally constitutes an affair of man and woman in holy matrimony till death do them part. This standard hoists the woman as the submissive helper to her husband.

The notion of feminism was originally set to empower women towards roles of power, advocacy for women rights and promotion of gender equity. These have been the sung key pillars of the feminism movement in the postmodern society.

Although it was proven crucial by the elevated women injustices, the ideology of feminism might have exposed some cracks and contradictions to the original structural set-up of traditional marriage, which based on women being supportive pillars of marriage, rendering help to their matrimonial counterparts, no matter the cost of achieving a successful marriage.

Feminism has empowered women to get high paying jobs, which has tremendously increased income earnings in households with two earning partners.

Alas some women have assumed leading or driving roles in their marriages as they may overly proclaim a hand higher than their husbands,’ in the provision of household needs.

This has fractured the traditional marriage power structure of women upholding masculine frames in these new roles as a married couple.

A question of who to respect

Children have more respect for their mothers, who hold their interests at heart over their often-typical disciplinarian fathers, who tend to be confrontational with them, which was an aspect misconfigured under a feminism agenda of women protecting children’s rights in their households irrespective of what is sought after as right or wrong.

This has generated a spirit of favouritism among spouses to blindside the children in an effort to manifest as the good parent. Meanwhile, children are losing a disciplinary figure at home and the married spouses are losing parental control among each other, because both genders are busy chasing the bag, which is too demanding and takes almost 90 percent of their time.

Traditional norms disfigured

Elements of ceremonial traditions in marriage such as paying bride price have become almost challenging to uphold with the standards set by feminist cautions such as “women are humans, not commodities. You cannot put a price tag on a woman in the name of marriage.”

This has in turn discredited the traditional marriage domain and regarded it as degradation of women’s rights rather than as elements of love, respect and appreciation of parents for a proper upbringing of a partner into marriage. These feminism advances and implementations within the bounds of a modern marriage, have left some spouses dissatisfied with the terms of their marriages.

They live with doubts about the foundations that their matrimonies are laid due to the compromises made around the traditional ceremonies to fulfill the expectations of the modern feministic movement.

Together, apart

Feminism slogans such as women should look out for each other, have advocated for women sometimes leaning towards each other as support in their marriages, compared to their own husbands, which weakens their marital unions, as their spouses depict it as insubordination or lack of commitment to the matrimony, compared to their female friendships outside the marriage.

A few cases have echoed women being more intimate with each other rather than with their actual husbands on the foundation of women having each other’s backs irrespective of circumstance.

Feminism has often challenged marriage as a patriarchal social structure that decapitates women of their autonomy to run their lives independent of their marriage.

This has also grown into an identification of married women being deprived of emotional and financial independence within their livelihoods, since they are only recognised as wives and mothers within their marriages and constantly expected to front their families or husbands in their works and earnings.

Divorce has been normalised

This has branded marriage as a tool of weakness on the modern-day boxing ring for success. Married women are at times afraid to compete as much as their non-married counter-parts at workplaces, businesses and during social gatherings. The feminist movement has embraced divorce as one of the retaliation tools to liberate women from abusive marriages. This is further defended by the trend of divorce more initiated by women than men to show that marriage is favourable to men than women.

It imprints a mindset of marriage as a gender inequality platform, where women are at a disadvantage prone to be slashed out of their strengths by the constructs of marriage itself.

A distressed modern-day feminist who feels abused in their marriage, for instance, would consider wearing the band-aid of a caring and sympathetic network that would support them as they navigate a difficult relationship, unless they ultimately change their mind on the life-long commitment. Meaningful relationships among women are the kind that would neither support domestic violence nor defame the institution of marriage, but challenge negativity by adding the voice of better-groomed men to their wagon of defending the victim. The male breed is naturally more likely to heed to a masculinely-accented reproach.