How football is shaping my parenting skills 

The most outstanding feature on his face are his eyes. They are big and feel like they just might pop out of his sockets. In the footballing world, it is said he has the video assistant referee in his eyes.

He communicates in four languages -French, Spanish, Italian and English. Before each football game, he studies the players of the teams he will lead and learns the names of the players. This is profound. Clearly he takes his job seriously and he goes many extra miles in preparation.

During the 2002 World Cup final in Japan, the renowned footballer Christiano Ronaldo, gave him his shirt and the ball. The players from Brazil and Germany congratulated him on his performance too. His name is Pierluigi Collina and unless you have interest in football, you might not know him. His works are undisputable in the walls of football history.

I have a child who has been consistently obsessed with football for the last four years. He has studied the game and invested himself deeply in the craft. As a parent, the onus is on me to make every effort to understand this world. To connect to the thing that makes my son’s heart beat like his life depends on it. As a footballing mother, this helps me to support his dream better.

Studying the legendary referee brought to my attention the need for excellence at every level. Only recently, I was pleading with parents of young children to ensure their children are multilingual. Speaking multiple languages is not simply a skill but it opens multiple doors of opportunities. Yet many parents shun the idea of their children speaking anything except English. The parents speak their local languages to each other and to everyone else, yet in equal measure, they turn and speak only and only English to their beloved offspring. A tragic paradox.