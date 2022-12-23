How I plan to spend Christmas differently this year

Preparing for Christmas early is a great way to avoid stress and confusion in the last days. It can be difficult to know exactly when you should start preparing or planning for Christmas, but the idea conceived early will help you keep on the right track. Women have different plans for this year’s festivities which they say will make it more joyful than ever before.

PATRICIA SSEKAMATTE, BUSINESSWOMAN

I plan to do some shopping for single mothers in my church and celebrate the day with them. I will also invite all orphaned children to share a meal and cut a cake with my son on Christmas day. I intend to share with these women stuff like,sugar,soap, rice and bread. I have chosen to do this because most of these single mothers and unemployed. I have decided to offer a hand so that they and the children can celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ with a smile. I have identified some of these women from my church and others from the village.

FREDAH ICHIMO, CEO FREDA FOOD’S

It has been a tough year and as a mother, I intend to travel with my family to Brovad Sands Lodge in Kalangala. We intend to spend quality time together away from home and away from the Christmas routine we have always had.

For many years, we have been spending Christmas with my mother and the rest of the family. I am excited and look forward to creating a beautiful bond and new Christmas tradition with my family.

Over the years, I spent Christmas in the kitchen the whole day preparing unique recipes for the family and while I love cooking, the day got too exhausted and I hardly rested.

I am happy this time round, I will get the much needed rest and someone else will be in charge of the kitchen. We are checking in on 24, and among the activities, we shall play dodge ball, swimming, playing cards, family walks, we will of course not miss fish.

JUDITH KUSIIMA MUKAMA, ENGINEER

Proper planning and organisation are key to making life simple in many ways and Christmas is no different, if one plans.

I have named this year’s Christmas as Green Christmas. I am going to buy a tree for my children to plant it in the village. We shall also join the rest of the family members for celebrations in Ibulanku Bugweri District.

I have planned for an adventurous Christmas and children are not just going to be passive.

They will look out for new things so that when we get back home in Seeta, each of them will write a story about what they discovered, the experience they had, meeting with different people, what made them excited most and what changes they expect for the next Christmas.

I am also planning on giving out Christmas cards to my close friends and family.

GRACE LOTET, CATERER

Every years’ Christmas I get myself stressed shopping the perfect gifts for my family and friends. I love baking too and decorating my house, but this year’s Christmas is going to be a little bit different.

I plan on spending my festive holiday with my family. We will be travelling to Fort Portal City as a family for our holiday weekend. We shall do barbecue, cake, hot chocolate, ginger bread cookies, photography, playing with my husband and children. I pray everything goes on.

AIDAH NYAMWIZA WANDABWA, BANKER

The original plan for this Christmas was for us to travel to Ntungamo District and have it with our mother. But this might not work out due to circumstances.

This time, I plan to spend more time with my husband and children since my househelp also travelled. I am looking forward to doing different things with my husband such as cooking, washing, cleaning, among others as this will help strengthen the bond as a couple and as a family.

That is how different it will be this time, different from the rest where we have been travelling upcountry.

LORETTA SSEWANYANA, PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER

I am always excited about Christmas every year because we come together and celebrate as one big family. Three groups were created to which each family member chooses to belong by ballot, association or choice and the day’s celebration activities are divided among these groups or houses.

Because my house will be in charge of evening tea, I am already thinking about what how to give my family a unique tea party experience. We are also looking forward to having lots of fun with our four newborns.

ZIPORAH NALUBEGA, NIRA REGISTRATION Assistant

I will take my family to church for prayers early in the morning and when we return, I will prepare to take them out for lunch.

This will be the first time because all the past years, we have been celebrating it from home. I will tell them more about the birth of Jesus Christ,as a way of strengthening their faith. It is going to be different in a way that we are going to interact with people from different cultures.

ANN ALIGUMA, MAKE-UP ARTISTE

I am one of those people who struggle to cope during the festive season. Of course, the best thing and obvious thing would be to spend Christmas with our parents in the village.

Unfortunately, my husband’s parents are long gone and my own parents are apart.

I have stashed some money and I will give both of them.