How Kashemeire is reaping from make-up

Her dream was to get a source of income before graduating. One of her biggest worries was looking for a job after university. She dreaded moments of hopping from one organisation to another in search for employment.

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

What business can I do with Shs500,000 or Shs1m?”This is one of the common questions you will come across on social media. More than ever before, the word side hustle makes more sense, especially among corporates, who have an assurance of a monthly salary.

But Covid-19 and the six month lockdown have awakened many people and more and more startups have been established to ensure financial stability. People are longing for lucrative business ideas to invest in but they need assurance from those that have walked the path of entrepreneurship that their had-earned cash won’t go to waste.

How she started

For Franchier Kashemeire Begyira, the proprietor of Franie Faces, Shs100,000 was all the capital there was when she was starting up a make-up studio. At first, it had taken her a long time to decide on the kind of business she wanted to invest in and just like many people, she also felt she needed a huge sum of money to see her business idea come to life.

With Shs100,000, she bought make-up cosmetics, razors, eye pencils and cotton.

Kashemeire would keep her room door at Makerere University’s Africa Hall wide open during weekends and often times, girls would come to have their eyebrows shaped and they would part with a small fee. “With the money I collected from clients, I started buying make-up products and that’s how I had my first make-up kit of Shs250,000,” she says.

The graduate of Social Sciences was introduced to the world of business during her Senior Four vacation. She says her father taught her how to balance stock for Pepsi products at his outlet before opening for her a mini grocery shop in her Senior Six vacation.

While at university, her entrepreneurial spirit was reignited when Kashemeire was introduced to Oriflame, a beauty products company. “They have a range of genuine beauty products and skin care products. I got a few products with the little money I had. I decided to learn the art of make-up. Whenever I had time, I would go to salons to see how women do make-up. Youtube tutorials were also handy. Through continuous practice and learning, I was convinced that I would make money out of make-up,” she says.

Her greatest worry

Through her final year, Kashemeire was offering make-up services. “Apart from nurturing an art I had come to love, I was also looking at earning a living. One of my biggest worries was looking for a job after university. I dreaded those moments and I did not see myself hopping from one organisation to another in search for a job,” she says.

Besides juggling business and studies, Kashemeire also took a leap of faith into ushering and tutoring French classes during her free time.

After her graduation in 2019, she worked with World Vision on a short contract of six months while doing her businesses on the side.

“When my contract ended, I decided to give my make-up business my all. Today, I offer make-up services, authentic make-up products and make-up classes.”

Kashemeire markets her services and products through online platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram and through these, she has got many customers. She also attends trade fairs and exhibitions to increase visibility of her business.

Her biggest highlight was working on her very first bride in November 2018, which opened doors for more bridal gigs. Today, she travels upcountry and to work on several brides and other orders that she gets.

Challenges

Despite doing something she loves, Kashemeire has faced a few hurdles along the way. Some months such as March and April are usually dry months for her type of business. “This business is seasonal. We make money during the last three months of the year. This is characterised by more festivities. During the graduation week, we also make money,” she says.

But through advertising, she still gets customers, especially during the weekend because people are still attending scientific functions.

Kashemeire says the industry is currently saturated and the competition is stiff, something that makes it difficult to have clients.

Besides this, there are lots of fake beauty products on the market. But she is ready to overcome this by sticking to particular suppliers and improving customer care.

Kashemeire still does mobile business, as such, she at times loses out on clients. “But many people are embracing the idea of doing business online and having services in the comfort of their homes. So this hasn’t been a big challenge.”

Victories

For Kashemeire, nothing beats the joy of being financially independent. “Even on a bad day, I remain optimistic that better days will surely come. It is rewarding to know that you are your own boss. There is no better place I would rather be. Many people spend time working to boost other people’s companies. I am glad I am building my own business. ”

She offers make-up classes to other women and she plans to grow and expand her business in the near future.