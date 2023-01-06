How much does your child know about you?

‘‘What is your mother’s name?” The quick response was, “mummy.” Following the response the child carried that matter of fact expression as if to ask the one asking the question, “Don’t you know that?”

Sadly, that is the standard response from many children when asked about their parents. As humorous as it may be, it is equally surprising and somewhat disturbing.

Recently, my children needed to fill in forms, which required specific details of the parents. One seemingly obvious question was, “what does your mother do?” In response, one of the children replied, “she is a social worker, isn’t she?”

A social what?

“Yes mom, are you not a social worker?”

“No, I am not a social worker. I have not been one and I do not hope to be one.” “What are you then?”

The child asked smiling and shocked in the same measure.

Unlike the obvious professions such as banking, medicine or hospitality, mine is not as straightforward.

“I studied Education at the university,” I replied in an attempt to demystify this mystery.

“So, my mother is a teacher,” the child replied with a wicked smile.

Technically he was right, but we both knew that was going to be a strange answer since he has never seen me in a school or classroom teaching. Along the way, I told him that professionally, I am a certified transformative coach.

I had to repeat the phrase a couple of times because we needed to be sure certified was not interpreted to mean satisfied. We then went into breaking down what the transformative part meant because it was important that they understand this rather than simply cram the word. When we got to the coach bit, I had to explain that this was different from his football coach and bring the whole title into perspective.

The form had another question for the child to explain their mother’s interests and passions.

My child looked around the room and then confidently said, “My mother likes watering her plants!”

Initially my eyes wanted to pop out of their sockets. Of all the many things he could think of, it was the fact that I water my plants. I then realised that it is very easy to be around people and to assume you all know and understand each other and yet be so wrong or shallow in that understanding.

How much does your child know about you? Do they know your full name, your work or business? Can your child hold a conversation about you and get you a sale if you are into a certain field or career? Would they get you customers for your online products because they understand your craft?