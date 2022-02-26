How to break the cycle of falling for the wrong ones 

It is time to reflect upon reasons you keep falling for the wrong people and change the game plan.  PHOTO/NET

By  Michael Agaba

What you need to know:

If you think marriage is hard and all men or women are bad, and if all your married friends are separated, single parents, you are probably headed for a similar experience.

There are people who make one relationship blunder after another and you wonder if they were born unlucky. A child here, another there, a broken heart here, a separation there and an angry ex there. They are stuck in a rut of bad romantic experiences that they have become coaches at failed relationships. Their mantra is, “all men are bad” or “all women are bad.” How did you get here? Let me explain some reasons why people keep falling for the wrong reasons.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.