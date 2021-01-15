How to breathe life into your home décor

By ZAITUN ALI More by this Author

Josiah Martin said that, “The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” After daily hustle and bustle, I come back to find comfort and embrace in my home. This made me realise that no matter where you live, careful home design and décor can turn your space into a sanctuary. It influences your mental and physical health in surprising ways every day.

Breathe life into home decor

My resolution this year had to be exploring new hobbies, among them being surprising ways on how home décor could build ebullience in my life. I breathed life into my home décor in 2021 and, it turned out great!

Rustic feel

First things first: I had to do away with my unrelieved furniture. Out with the old and in with the not so new, which offered a rustic feel theme. The seats came with an embedded history that doesn’t conform to the so-called ‘perfect design’. The natural aged colouring, indentations and various other imperfections of wear and tear brought out a unique and great visual.

Let the sun shine

Advertisement

Moving on swiftly, I had to let the sun shine! This time around I invested in light, colourful shears which allowed natural light to penetrate through and bring ambience to my home. Then I moved the furniture away from the window. And, trust me when I say, my electricity intake has miraculously gone down. When the lights drop in early, you get to experience the chirping birds making melody right outside your window.

It also boosts my productivity in the morning because, for a fact, this can be confirmed by a study that once stated, “Exposure to sunlight is thought to increase the brain’s release of a hormone called serotonin. Serotonin is associated with boosting mood and helping a person feel calm and focused.”

Wallpaper effect

Parents of toddlers must relate when I say that my walls looked like horror movies. I have been raising a wall painter with the crayons that were supposed to help him learn colours, on paper though. I had to fix this but on a budget and oh my! You can’t imagine the texture, depth to space, pattern, colour, and a well-designed scheme that the wallpapers brought to my house.

Thanks to the advice from my interior designers, Sam and Jay Williams, of Jaywil investments. Shout out to you, the transformation was aesthetic. The best thing is that the wallpaper is beneficial, as it is durable and cost-efficient, since it adds a protective layer to the wall that is cleanable and washable. It further added a very subtle texture that showed off my style and personality ranging from curiosity, exploration, intrigue and interaction with the environment.





The power of colour

I revamped our autohypnosis areas as well. The baby’s room got matching cartoon curtains, duvets and wall stickers for his best cartoon character, Mickey Mouse. All in my favourite colour: blue.

The power of colour is inescapable. Blue calls to mind feelings of calmness and serenity. It is often described as peaceful, tranquil, secure, and orderly. Baby sleeps through the night in his cosy little haven.

The guest bedroom was filled with a rich dark brown colour to all decors. This was intentional to give you a short span of comfort, while you last there. Just enough to not make you stay longer. Hey! Don’t judge me, I’m an introvert, we just don’t do well with long-lasting guests.

On my part, I believe that humans aren’t meant to live as captives. Hence in my room, I created a green space of freedom, filled with nature effects. I filled nature like floral bedding, small manageable flower pots near the bathroom section and a warm fluffy carpet with feel-good-fabric to tame that jungle of mine.

A study undertaken by the World Health Organisation revealed that green spaces reduce morbidity and mortality in urban residents by providing psychological relaxation and stress alleviation, stimulating social cohesion, and supporting physical activity. Step into my office later on as I vividly narrate to you of how immense, romantic physical activity was stimulated in that jungle.

Aromatherapy and acoustic vibes

Lastly, the most important point of all these relaxation tips is the aromatherapy bit. The lavender scent, my favourite, actually gives one sweet slumber and calming effect. To top it up with scented candles is very essential for putting one in the mood for jungle activity.