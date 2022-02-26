How to nail the colour clash look

There is something about colours and hues that always gets you a sure win with almost anything you wear. And do you know what is even better than one hue? It is two. Today, we take a closer look at a hue infused styling trend that has been around for a while and how it is a great way to pull off a stunning look. In case you are still figuring out your way around this, read on.

Look out for the statement

The thing about a colour clash is that people are going to find your entire look possibly off, or you will end up receiving some rather unpleasant compliments. So, the trick here is to find a statement piece to incorporate in your look, and make this the focal point of the entire look. For instance, a coat, some straight legged pants, or a fur detailed stole is a sure way to achieve this. Since you are likely going to be having two shades that people won’t likely see working well together, this statement piece will serve as a great distraction.

Never dress down for this

Even if you intend to wear this trend in a casual look, nothing about this is going to be casual. Even if you are simply going for a top and bottoms, with these two items being the focus for the colour clash, do not forget your little bag and some jewellery to accompany this. And this attention to detail has to go all the way down to your shoes of choice, and other complimentary accessories such as your sunglasses.

Confidence is key

The other aspect about this look that may have you thinking that it is hard to pull off is that fact that you are possibly going to look like you dressed up in a hurry or simply woke up on the wrong side of the bed. It is not every day that you find someone pairing their purple and green pieces together. So, the confidence you exude will be the winning element with this look. This is going to not only be your key accessory.

TITBITS

Now we are no longer bound by colour rules set by designers and rigorously observed by tastemakers. We live in a rule-breaking generation, so the idea of restrictive colour combinations feels increasingly irrelevant. What we used to think about which colours work well together, is different today. For a long time, magenta would not be matched with orange, but it is trending.