How to nurture proper character among children 

You are walking on the street or driving around when you see ahead of you a fellow driving this expensive car and throwing out banana peelings or maize cobs in the road. You quickly ask yourself where such a person was born and bred.

Netizens lately have become conscious of their civic responsibility to keep our environment clean. They are using social media to call out uncivilised persons to the carpet. I like it. We do not need another Jennifer Musisi to remind us of what to do.

But where is the beginning point? Home is the primary place of character training for any child. Parents are the primary teachers. Here is how to train your child to have character;

Know your children

Children are gifted differently and this means that you need to know them well. My 10-year-old son is a very patient lad. He will bathe and soothe his four-year-old sister when she is acting up or is in a bad mood, a virtue my older son lacks because he is sharp, and quick,but impatient. To help my older son learn some bit of patience with people who are slower than him, I have to tell him to bathe his sister. He hates it and she too does not like him to bathe her. He tries and I can see the pain he goes through to just get the task done. You should see how quickly he wants to get it done.

What values?

Do you have a value system that guides you or do you do what appeals to your sensibilities? If you are going to train character in a child, you are going to decide what it is you want to impart to them. Some of these may include sacrifice, gracefulness, compassion, teamwork, generosity, frugality, honour, humility, truthfulness, loyalty, simplicity, honesty, gratitude, kindness, obedience, patience, self-control, dependability, focus, discipline, and hard work. Now you may not teach these in alphabetical order, but a conscious knowledge of them will help you transmit them easily even in unplanned moments with your children.

Demonstrate character

As parents, we must demonstrate what we want to teach our children. It is not enough to just talk about it. For instance, you want to teach them the virtue of generosity. Let them see you give away stuff to neighbours or those less fortunate. If you are in philanthropic or community-help circles, take them along with you when you have community events. Let them see that the world does not revolve around their small house, car, and school. That there is a bigger world out there that is hurting and needs help from people like them.





Be deliberate

Any form of learning, especially for children should be deliberately planned by the caregivers, and if possible routinely structured. If you want to teach a virtue say, listening, teach them to listen to others, first before expressing their opinion. Siblings are always fighgting.

Always insist on listening to one at a time. Play the judge as each child presents their case. Listen attentively. Be level-headed yourself. Ask questions while allowing only one to speak at a time. If you do this every time, you will gain their trust that even if they speak last, you will be available to listen. They will learn to speak only when it is their turn.

Surround them with good role models

In Africa, it takes a village to raise a child, we like to say. Remember the old days when your parents dragged you off to the village for the Christmas holidays to spend time with your grannies? Well, they wanted you to learn some character traits while there. For most of us, villages represented manual labour. It is in places like my village in Sheema District where we learnt how to wake up early and milk cows, cook for the family, or wash clothes and weed the banana plantation.

My grandparents nurtured me this way. God was not just taught on Sunday, but I saw firsthand how my grandparents lived out their faith daily. Now, your children’s grandparents may not be what mine were to me but it could be the family next door or an aunt or uncle that has something worth to teach your kids. Take them there. Expose them.

Be gracious to them

One of my nieces stole another a child’s toy from school. I discovered it after we had reached home. “This toy does not belong to you,” I said calmly while she looked down on the floor. “We shall have to return it to school tomorrow.” I knew it was her first time to steal. I did not let it slide, but I also did not come down hard on her. She never repeated it and I have never heard of her involved in anything like that. It has been about 25 years since. Children need time to develop character.

Find teachable moments

In day-to-day life, there are often precious moments when you can talk to your child. When you are watching TV and this actor helps an old lady carry her jerrycan of water from a well. Seize that moment and say something like, “it is kind to help the old.”