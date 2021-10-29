How to wear shiny outfits with taste

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

There are various fashion trends we would love to explore and try out, but because of the stereotypes surrounding them, we are forced to back off and stay clear of them. Most times our fears are informed by our body sizes, skin tones, personal style or even beliefs from our fashion role models.

PVC is one of those trends, and this is not only because it is deemed ‘too sexy’ but also not the easiest of styles to pull off, especially when it is worn as a bottom. At first glance, it comes off as the kind of look best left for ‘Instagram wannabes.’

The plastic and shiny fabric of this trend gives the impression of a costume, a look you definitely don’t want on a normal day.

However, with some carefully crafted styling options, PVC can make quite the head turner. Here is how you can nail this look and have your personal style elevated.

Use it to layer your bases

If you are a novice with this trend, opting to keep this as a layering piece might just be the perfect idea. Instead of wearing your PVC as a bottom, switch it up and wear it as a coat. This styling option will come in handy, should you feel uncomfortable as the day progresses. Pairing it with pieces you are accustomed to underneath also acts as confidence booster.

Elevate your accessories game

Possibly the safest way to wear your first timers, having the PVC on your accessories such as shoes or bag will not only be a great way to elevate your look, it is also a safe way to dive into trends or styles you are unfamiliar with. This means you also get to test out the trend in minimalistic bits, without going out of your comfort zone.

Pair it with safe pieces

We all have outfits we turn to when searching for comfort and that is a trick you are going to need when experimenting with your PVC.

Instead of going head to toe with the look, try wearing it with other textures and fabric that will give you the calmness you need. Style your PVC pants with a chiffon top or something silky to lighten the look to remain tasteful.