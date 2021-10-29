Daily Monitor Magazines Full Woman How to wear shiny outfits with taste Saturday October 30 2021 Women in shiny outfits. PHOTO/COURTESY Summary The plastic and shiny fabric of this trend gives the impression of a costume, a look you definitely don’t want on a normal day. Advertisement By Gloria Haguma More by this Author There are various fashion trends we would love to explore and try out, but because of the stereotypes surrounding them, we are forced to back off and stay clear of them. Most times our fears are informed by our body sizes, skin tones, personal style or even beliefs from our fashion role models.PVC is one of those trends, and this is not only because it is deemed ‘too sexy’ but also not the easiest of styles to pull off, especially when it is worn as a bottom. At first glance, it comes off as the kind of look best left for ‘Instagram wannabes.’ The plastic and shiny fabric of this trend gives the impression of a costume, a look you definitely don’t want on a normal day. However, with some carefully crafted styling options, PVC can make quite the head turner. Here is how you can nail this look and have your personal style elevated.Use it to layer your basesIf you are a novice with this trend, opting to keep this as a layering piece might just be the perfect idea. Instead of wearing your PVC as a bottom, switch it up and wear it as a coat. This styling option will come in handy, should you feel uncomfortable as the day progresses. Pairing it with pieces you are accustomed to underneath also acts as confidence booster.Elevate your accessories gamePossibly the safest way to wear your first timers, having the PVC on your accessories such as shoes or bag will not only be a great way to elevate your look, it is also a safe way to dive into trends or styles you are unfamiliar with. This means you also get to test out the trend in minimalistic bits, without going out of your comfort zone. Advertisement Pair it with safe piecesWe all have outfits we turn to when searching for comfort and that is a trick you are going to need when experimenting with your PVC. Instead of going head to toe with the look, try wearing it with other textures and fabric that will give you the calmness you need. Style your PVC pants with a chiffon top or something silky to lighten the look to remain tasteful. Advertisement In the headlines Health ministry stops recruiting men as midwives Those already recruited must be re-designated immediately to positions that suit their qualifications and experience Sarah Opendi elected new UWOPA chairperson Ms Opendi beat Ms Olive Katwesigye when she scored 66 votes against Katwesigye's 30 votes in an election held in Kampala Another bomb blast kills two children in NakasekeURA unveils new state of the art scanners at Elegu borderDR Congo's ADF, now a suspect in Uganda blastsSenior One, Five selection excercise ends todayInside Shs3 trillion plan to revamp Kampala’s roads