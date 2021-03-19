I am all for exercises, comfort and freedom

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

f I were to wear one attire for the rest of my life, it would have to be...

MDira dresses. They are free, light and comfortable.

The one fashion trend I would love to see make a comeback is…

Gladiator sandals. I am all for comfort and freedom. And donning these sandals just makes me feel complete.

The priciest item in my skin care routine is my…

Neutrogena complete acne therapy system. I tried other products but they had a scent that puts me off. I settled for neutrogena.

One thing I look forward to at the start of any day is…

That moment when I am fidgeting to rip the wrapping paper apart on my rolex.

My current lipstick obsession is…

Huddah Zuri. It has amazing deep shades of purple and they give me that confidence to carry me through the day.

One item in my wardrobe with the most sentimental value is…

A pair of winter gloves my brother sent me when he went to Turkey. I know we don’t have winter here, but I love them regardless.

When I meet a guy, the first thing I notice is…

His eyes. I find it hilarious that most guys have perfectly shaped thick eyebrows and neatly brushed eye lashes whereas women spend almost their entire lives shaping their eyebrows and wearing mascara to have neat eyelashes.

My work out routine involves…

A 30-minute jog and then round it out with stretches and a half-hour of dancing.

My wadrobe is never complete without…

Every woman’s closet should be well stocked on Chuck Taylors, low top, high tops and cool sneakers.

The perfume that is high on my recommendation list is…

Black Opium.

One fashion capital in the world I would want to live in is…

Istanbul. Turkish fashion is unmatched.

One woman I would award style icon status is…

Janelle Monae. I ran out of superlatives to describe her style. She is an embodiment of empowerment.