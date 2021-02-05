I am big on neutral looks and nude colours

I am big on neutral looks and I could not believe how pigmented a nude colour would be until I bought that palette

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

The one person in this world that knows me best is…

My best friend. She knows literally everything about me, including my deepest darkest secrets.

If I could identify with one fictional character (from a book, show, or movie), it would have to be…

Angelina Jolie in Maleficent. Her contour game was on fleek and a make-up artiste’s dream.

The reason I got hooked to Netflix’s Bridgerton is…

The unforgettable Simon Basset (played by Regé-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings. I couldn’t help myself.

My unforgettable bridezilla experience was…

A client who ended up being my friend. I don’t want to give details because she may end up noticing if this gets published.

Favourite physical attribute about myself is…

The luscious lips.

Love at first sight is…

Something that exists and works for some people. Personally, I don’t believe in. I feel the spark fades away really quickly. Love that comes from true friendship at first, and progresses into a relationship is what I prefer. I don’t know anything about feeling butterflies the first day I meet someone.

One thing I am scared to ask my husband, but really want to is…

His visa card. Does it really have to be me that makes the bed everyday?

Would he die if for once, he made the bed when he steps out of it?

If I were a man for a day, the first thing I would do is…

I can’t think of anything in particular.

A dream client for me would be…

A bride who is having a destination wedding in the Maldives or Santorini and she facilitates travel and accommodation, and in return I would glam her and her entire entourage. More like a work and fun vacation.

The first make-up product I bought …

The nude pallet from Huda beauty. I am big on neutral looks and I could not believe how pigmented a nude colour would be until I bought that palette. It is still my favourite.

I would love to learn more about…

Special effects make-up. It has always been my dream. Unfortunately in Uganda, the entertainment industry has not grown to the level of where they demand to have special effects artists.

One thing I have never done, but have always wanted to do is…

Getting inked. And liposuction too.

Netflix and chill with hubby or a girls’ trip to the Maldives…

Anything that involves travel, I will go for it.