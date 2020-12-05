I am obsesssed with cute beddings and lingerie

Know your body shape and choose what suits it best. Something that looks good on one person doesn’t mean it will look good on you.

Tracy Kyasiimire - Model

One thing about me that people find fascinating is…

I am down-to-earth. On the outlook, people usually expect me to be proud. But if you get to know me, I am a calm person.

I draw strength from…

The hunger to excel in life. I an ambitious person.

The one thing we need to restore in humanity is…

The ability to communicate genuinely. I feel like there is a lot of hypocrisy. People don’t say how they feel. There’s just a whole lot of bad energy that’s caused by poor communication.

My favourite fashion store to shop at is…

Fashion Episode and Sash’z closet. They understand my personal style and they have pieces that I love.

My outfit is never complete without…

A watch. I love watches.

If I had a $2000 shopping coupon, I would spend it on…

Beautiful beddings and lingerie. I am obsessed with beautiful lingerie and my bed should be that one place I look forward to retiring at the end of the day. I would also probably splurge on some shoes.

The Ugandan celebrity I would love to give a wardrobe makeover is…

No one really. Everyone has a different sense of style so I wouldn’t change anyone’s style. As long as they are comfortable, that’s what matters.

One item in my wardrobe that I can’t let go of is...

My high waist jeans.

The one style tip every woman needs to master is…

Know your body shape and choose what suits it best. Something that looks good on one person doesn’t mean it will look good on you.

I hold a lot of sentimental value to….

Gifts given to me by people I love.

At the moment, I am focused on…

Building my brand and growing my cosmetic business. I am also planning on starting my fashion store soon.

My workout routine includes…

Going to the gym four times a week and avoiding junk.

The most important product in my skin care routine is…

A clean and clear cleanser plus my clear and glow cream.

I am most comfortable when I am wearing…

Jeans.