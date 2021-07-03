I am the proudest mother of boys Veronica Nanyonga

If you know something that would hurt or cause discomfort, refrain from doing it

By David S. Mukooza More by this Author

Fashion designer, make-up artist and an events planner.

The family member I am closest to the most is...

To be honest I am close to most of my cousins, I am not going to single out any because even if I wanted, I am truly spoilt for choice.

The one thing I wish I could change about my childhood is...

Well I didn’t grow up with my biological sisters and brothers and if I could change that I could because I feel this could create a stronger bond and help us make more memories together.

My favourite family tradition is...

Advertisement

Annual outings with my cousins. We always look forward to the next outing the following year because it’s always fun around my cousins who I call my gangos.

A good way to express love, in my opinion would have to be...

Minding about the other person’s emotions and feelings all the time. If you know something that would hurt or cause discomfort, refrain from doing it. If you are out there without me, think of something that would excite me and do it without a reminder from me.

The biggest lie that a guy I was dating has told me was.....

My husband is the only guy I have dated, so one time in high school, during one of the holidays, he told me he was from Ntare School yet he was studying at Mengo SS. So I wrote a letter with his names sent it to Ntare only to wait for a reply in vain. I found out the truth the following holiday when I asked him why he never replied to my letter on an expensive writing pad.

Between love and money, I consider priority...

I don’t want to sound like I am money minded but money is priority, it is true love is sweet, but it tastes different when there is money.

My role model....

Cissy Kagaba, she talks so well, very informed, her style is effortless. I used to see her on TV and one day I bumped into her in a supermarket around Ntinda. I called her and told her how I admired her.

The one thing that people prioritise that I believe is overrated is....

People believe you have to go through hell on earth before you make it. Personally I think there is more to luck and favour from God, that’s why whenever God does something good for me, I get on my knees instead of praising the sweat I dropped.

Being a mother of boys has taught me.......

That I am the first woman in the lives of my boys, so I have to act like their first time lover. I ought to love them so much and give them direction. I am the proudest mother of boys only you will ever meet.