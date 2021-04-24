I could wear sneakers for the rest of my life

My Tommy Hilfiger cross bag that I got when I was in Dubai. This little accessory cost about Shs1m. I was so excited about owning one.

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

Rukia Nantongo, Front desk manager

The one thing that has happened to me that has made me a stronger person is…

Growing up without my biological mother. I lost my mum when I was still young so knowing that all I have in this world is my father and brother has made me strong and resilient.

The one place I feel most comfortable is…

At my grandma’s home. Being the youngest among her grandchildren, she showers with all the love and treats me like a little child. She pampers me with the most delicious dishes.

The one person I am closest to in my family is…

My brother Musa. He is my guardian and we always share everything together.

Outstanding quality about my best friend is…

She always accepts me at my best and my worst. Plus, I know she has my back always. There is this one time I had a fight with some girl and she said a lot of things to break us up but my best friend stood by my side and asked this hater to back off.

The most unusual fear I have is…

Fear of cockroaches. I would jump up and down and scream my lungs out at the sight of a cockroach. Seeing them in someone’s kitchen will make me lose appetite.

The most important change I want to see in education system is…

Reduction on the number of subjects in school because it is exhausting, stressful and this load has no significant long term impact on students anyway. No wonder, I was not particularly thrilled about my school days.

The most expensive item in my closet is…

My Tommy Hilfiger cross bag that I got when I was in Dubai. This little accessory cost about Shs1m and I was so excited about owning one.

My thoughts on love at first sight are…

The whole notion of love at first sight is a hoax because I believe love is not something you experience in one go, but rather something that grows gradually over time. I believe it takes time to find out a lot of things about the other person, their interests and it is against those that the bond eventually grows.

The one meal I just cannot seem to prepare well is…

Posho. It requires a lot of energy.

My idea of showing affection is by…

Giving the person I love my time and attention.

Shoes I would wear for the rest of my life...

Sneakers. They are comfortable, plus, athleisure is trending lately.







