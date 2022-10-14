I did not prepare myself enough for this grief

Working out in the gym yesterday was unusually challenging than it had been in weeks. I found myself absent-minded and missing basic steps. I got tired too early unlike before.

I contemplated why I was struggling. When something does not work out, I reflect on the cause, so that I can address it. I had eaten my last meal hours in advance. I struggle working out on a full stomach, so I eat hours prior to the workout session or I do not eat at all.

When the session ended and as I stood at the balcony taking in the fresh air, it hit me. A gentle hitting. It is nine months today since my dearest mother transitioned out of this physical world.

In a few days, my eldest brother, my mother’s first child, who passed on, would have celebrated a milestone birthday. Suddenly I understood a few things and it is like the lid was lifted off my eyes and tears flowed from my eyes. A river of tears.

Truth is I am still coming to terms with the loss of my mother. I thought it would take me a short while to heal, but it appears I completely miscalculated.

My mother battled depression in her last years. We could tell she did not have many days on earth. I knew the time was near and I made the presumption that because I had allowed my heart to release her and let her go, I would get over her passing.

The reality is that no amount of preparation has worked. It does not matter that my heart released her to go, my soul has suffered too deeply by her transition.

I did not prepare myself enough for this kind of grief. I had no idea that it would be traumatising. I found myself in a very unfamiliar territory, where I was shaken to the core.

Someone took me on the side and started to speak to me about how I was grieving. He thought I was going on too long and suggested that I needed to let go.

I stared at him and on the inside of me, I knew nothing I would say would make sense to him. Seeing his tender age and the ignorance that engulfed him, my prayer was that he would not be too broken when his own time came.

It is not every day that you lose your mother and for some of us, a mother is the only parent we ever knew.