I’m struck by a man’s conduct – Kimbugwe

Fauzia Kimbugwe, Student, Kyambogo University

I draw my daily inspiration from…

Loving myself, knowing that I am on earth for a reason, inspires me to be legendary in my pursuits

If I were to wear one attire for the rest of my life........

A hijab, because it gives me contentment and I am at peace.

The one fashion trend I would love to see make a comeback is…

The (bell bottoms) fluffy pants. They were really funny.

The priciest item in my skin care routine is my…

Facial products.

One thing I look forward to at the start of any day is…

To deliver to my expectation.

My current lipstick obsession is…

Milani’s red devotion Mac lipstick; it is functional and gives a legit look.

The one item in my wardrobe with the most sentimental value is…

The one item in my wardrobe with the most sentimental value is a shirt with my portrait hand drawn on it. It was given to me as gift from my sister and I am a lover of art.

When I meet a guy, the first thing I notice is…

How they are dressed; fashion and conduct is key because I am put off by mannerisms such as excessive staring and spitting.

My workout routine includes…

Stretches every morning, jogging on weekends.

My purse is never complete without…

Wipes because in the absence of water, when one needs to clean their hands, these come in handy, even if it were to clean a bag or shoes.

I would highly recommend that every woman’s closet is well stocked on…

wipes because they are multipurpose. They should also have lots of undergarments because as women, we need to be clean as well as have variety.

The one fashion capital in the world I would want to live in is…

Paris because it is the birth of most fashion trends in history. They used to dress up to show the world how successful they are in life. This pushed them to make intricate designs that would stand out and draw honour.

A bad make-up look in my opinion is…

When a person’s foundation does not match their skin tone

One woman I would award style icon status....

Lucky Mbabazi, because her outfits are often well coordinated right from the main attire, the shoes to the mask. She is also a lover of Ankara (African attire) just like me and she orders her own interesting designs.

The late Zaha Hadid, an architect, who was highly abstract and known as the queen of the curve. She also made abstract designs for her outfits, had a uniqueness to her outfit and always wanted to stand out in her designs regardless of the context.