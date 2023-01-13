I miss my mother to the very core 

The call came early Sunday morning. The gracious nurse who was helping to handle the situation at home urgently explained that he felt we needed to be hospitalised.

Immediately, I could tell he was being careful with his words, keen not to scare me. Though he did not panic, there was an urgency.

I quickly organised the transport to transfer them to the hospital. Hours later, when I also reached the hospital, I knew we had come to the end of the road.

After looking at my mother lying in the hospital bed, not sure she could even recognise me, I ran out of her room, fell down on the floor and wept like a child.

I was so broken to see her in that state and I knew with certainty that the end was eminent. True to form, in the wee hours of the next day, she quietly breathed her last breath and was transitioned into glory. The day had surely come. The day I had dreaded even when I was a child.

This week marks a full year since that morning. Twelve months, 52 weeks, 365 days of her glaring absence. In the months following, nothing that I had done previously was sufficient to prepare me for the grief and sorrow that engulfed me after the loss of my one and only parent, and I mean nothing.

I had seen it coming and I had made a deliberate attempt to arm my heart and soul on how to accept and deal with her transition, yet the experience proved me wrong.

In the last year, I cannot count the times when I found myself completely broken by the weight of the grief. I wept in the privacy of my bed, in the bathroom, on solo drives, at church, in large crowded shopping malls, in the parking lot, everywhere.

I have seen people grieving, but I can attest that some things can only be experienced and not explained. I went to the burial grounds today, to see that the place was neat, clean and organised.

My mother was always particularly concerned about how well we honoured those gone before us. In keeping with lockstep, I wanted to be sure we were not taking that detail lightly.

I also used the chance to seat and chat with some of her relatives, reminding ourselves of the great legacy that she left behind. We thanked God for her life and for the grace and comfort that had sustained us so consistently through the 12 months.

The finality of my mother’s transition is something my mind is grappling with. It is quite a challenge to take in the fact that it truly happened, that it is not just bad dream.